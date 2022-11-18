Janesville Jets foward Jimmy Doyle celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of the Jets’ game against the Wisconsin Windigo at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday. Doyle leads the Jets in points through 22 games with 19 goals and seven assists.
Janesville Jets foward Jimmy Doyle celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of the Jets’ game against the Wisconsin Windigo at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday. Doyle leads the Jets in points through 22 games with 19 goals and seven assists.
JANESVILLE—Any good hockey team understands teamwork is an important factor to winning on the ice. The Janesville Jets have been finding success while building their chemistry on the fly through the first months of the North American Hockey League season.
“I would tell you it’s been a complete group effort,” Jets coach Joe Dibble said. “They’ve had a mindset of whatever it takes to find ways to win hockey games. But most importantly, I would tell you, they’re (a) resilient group. And they compete for each other, and for one another, so hard every day, in practice all week, that it’s good to see them get rewarded for that effort in that work that they’ve been putting in.”
The Jets currently are tied atop the NAHL Midwest Division standings with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at 28 points in 22 games, including 12 wins and two losses each in overtime and shootouts, about a third of the way through the regular season.
“They trust one another in that room,” Dibble said, “and they know that they’re gonna get 110% from one another. They’ve become extremely close and in a short period of time up to this point that it’s been fun to be part of, and it’s gonna be fun to watch them continue to grow.”
Jimmy Doyle has led the Jets on the ice with 26 points (19 goals, seven assists).
“I think he’s been that veteran (leader) for us where there’s been games where Jimmy has had to put the team on his back at times, just like other guys have done, and they all get their turn at that,” Dibble said. “Most importantly, it’s his work ethic away from the puck. He’s really taken that step into (becoming) a complete hockey player.”
On the other end of the rink, Selby Warren has been a defensive anchor for the Jets in front of goal. Warren is tied for fourth in the league with eight wins and has saved 92% of shots against him after an injury forced him into action.
“Selby’s been extremely important,” Dibble said. “He’s been with us from Day One. Every game, even when he’s not in the net, he’s motivating on the bench. We know he gives us a chance to win every night, and he’s gonna make those timely saves when we need it.”
In order to stay atop the division and qualify for the NAHL playoffs, the Jets will have improve upon what has already gotten them to this point.
“It starts with how we always start the beginning of each week,” Dibble said. “It’s the mindset of trusting one another and just continuing to push each other in practice every day. At the end of the day, we can’t improve if we’re cheating one another. So they’ve done a very good job on holding one another accountable in regards to the effort that they’re given by one another in practice. I think that’s the No. 1 thing we’ll continue to focus on.”
The Jets are on the road today and Saturday at Eagle River to play the Wisconsin Windigo. The Jets split a weekend series with the same opponent last weekend at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.