The Janesville Jets snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night.
A four-goal outburst in the third period lifted Janesville to a 6-3 North American Hockey League win over the Minnesota Magicians.
Janesville native Jonah Aegerter had a goal and an assist on what turned out to be Keaton Peters’ game-winning goal at 1:52 of the third period. Six different Jets tallied goals in the game.
Owen Millward stopped 28 shots in net to earn the win.
Hunter Longhi had two goals and two assists to lead the Minnesota to a 5-3 win over the Jets on Friday.
Janesville (2-6) tied the game 2-2 early in the third period on Jon Lasak’s goal, but Minnesota scored the next three to pull away.
Janesville is off until Oct. 22 when it begins a two-game series at the Minnesota Wilderness.
RESULTS SATURDAY
JANESVILLE 6, MINNESOTA 3
Janesville 0 2 4 — 6
Minnesota 0 2 1 — 3
Second Period
J—Jonah Aegerter (Cal Mell, Spencer Kring) pp, 8:32. M—Cam Boche (Jon Bell, Will Schumacher), pp, 11:01. J—Will Troutwine (Jan Lasak (5), William Gustavsson) 14:05. M—Hunter Longhi (Gavin Best, Bell), pp, 19:21
Third Period
J—Keaton Peters (Aegerter) 1:52. J—Gustavsson (Robby Newton, Grayden Daul), pp, 2:48. J—Cy LeClerc (Gustavsson, Lasak) 5:37. M—William Svenddal (Longhi, Light), pp, 16:53. J—Lasak, en, 19:40
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 28, Brandon Milberg (M) 29
RESULTS FRIDAYMINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 3Janesville 0 1 2 — 3
Minnesota 1 0 4 — 5
First Period
M—Hunter Longhi (Lucas Kanta, Jon Bell), pp, 14:30.
J—Cy LeClerc 15:33.
M—Samuel Jacobs (Spencer Light, Longhi) 1:35. J—Jan Lasak (William Gustavsson, Spencer Kring) 4:00. M—Longhi (Light, Jacobs) 4:59. M—Trevor Kukkonen (Alex Begley, Jacob Hosszu) 12:15. M—Jacobs (Longhi, Light), en, 18:14. J—Ethan Begg (Kring) 19:39.
Saves—Michael D’Orazio (J) 30, Brandon Milberg (M) 25.
