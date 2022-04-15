Janesville Jets earn crucial overtime win Gazette staff Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Destefani SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cade Destefani kept the season alive Friday night for the Janesville Jets.The forward's goal at 1:19 of overtime lifted the Jets to a crucial 5-4 NAHL win over the Springfield Jr. Blues.With the win, Janesville moved one point ahead of Anchorage for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Midwest Division. Anchorage hosted the Minnesota Magicians late Friday night.Destefani had a two goals and an assist to pace the Jets on Friday.Janesville led 3-1 after one period, but Springfield battled back and eventually forced overtime with a three-goal second period.Owen Millward picked up the win, stopping 44 of 48 shots.The two teams wrap up the regular season tonight.JANESVILLE 5, SPRINGFIELD 4 (OT)Janesville;3;1;0;1--5Springfield;1;3;0;0--4First PeriodJ--Grayden Daul (Cade Destefani, Cal Mell) 8:17. S--Zach Bade 8:26. J--William Gustavsson (Cy LeClerc) 15:58. J--Mack Keryluk (Charlie Lieberman, Will Troutwine) 18:40.Second PeriodS--Carson Jones (Cole Dubicki, Mac Gadowsky) 2:33. S--Bade (Carson Jones, Brayden Cook) pp, 8:26. J--Destefani (Robby Newton) 14:34. S--Bade (Hadley Hudak) 18:29.OvertimeJ--Destefani (Lasak) 1:19.Saves--Owen Millward (J) 44, Ethan Roberts (S) 36. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Jets Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form