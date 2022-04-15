Cade Destefani kept the season alive Friday night for the Janesville Jets.

The forward's goal at 1:19 of overtime lifted the Jets to a crucial 5-4 NAHL win over the Springfield Jr. Blues.

With the win, Janesville moved one point ahead of Anchorage for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Midwest Division. Anchorage hosted the Minnesota Magicians late Friday night.

Destefani had a two goals and an assist to pace the Jets on Friday.

Janesville led 3-1 after one period, but Springfield battled back and eventually forced overtime with a three-goal second period.

Owen Millward picked up the win, stopping 44 of 48 shots.

The two teams wrap up the regular season tonight.

JANESVILLE 5, SPRINGFIELD 4 (OT)

Janesville;3;1;0;1--5

Springfield;1;3;0;0--4

First Period

J--Grayden Daul (Cade Destefani, Cal Mell) 8:17. S--Zach Bade 8:26. J--William Gustavsson (Cy LeClerc) 15:58. J--Mack Keryluk (Charlie Lieberman, Will Troutwine) 18:40.

Second Period

S--Carson Jones (Cole Dubicki, Mac Gadowsky) 2:33. S--Bade (Carson Jones, Brayden Cook) pp, 8:26. J--Destefani (Robby Newton) 14:34. S--Bade (Hadley Hudak) 18:29.

Overtime

J--Destefani (Lasak) 1:19.

Saves--Owen Millward (J) 44, Ethan Roberts (S) 36.

