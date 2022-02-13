A solid and steady performance Saturday carried the Janesville Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Chippewa Steel in North American Hockey League action.
The Jets (20-19 overall) scored in every period, and Owen Millward turned back 26 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season.
Verona’s Mack Keryluk got the Jets started 7 minutes, 9 seconds into the first period, scoring on assists from Jack Ford and Ethan Begg. Spencer Kring scored a power-play goal at 5:29 of the second, with assists from Cade Destefani and Jonah Aegerter.
In the third, Ford scored on an assist from Cal Mell at the 7:40 mark, and William Gustavsson took a pass from Millward and scored into an empty net at 17:34.
The Jets return to action Friday and Saturday, playing host to Midwest Division leader Janesville. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Aegerter joins Selects—The Jets’ Jonah Aegerter, a Janesville Craig senior who has committed to St. Cloud State University, played earlier this month with the Team Selects all-star squad in the NAHL Top Prospects tournament in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. He had two shots but didn’t score as the Selects beat the Midwest Division All-Stars, 3-2.
JETS 4, STEEL 0
Janesville;1;1;2;—;4
Chippewa;0;0;0;—;0
First Period
J—Mack Keryluk (Jack Ford, Ethan Begg), 7:09.
Second Period
J—Spencer Kring (Cade Destefan I, Jonah Aegerter), pp, 5:29.