01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

CHIPPEWA FALLS

A solid and steady performance Saturday carried the Janesville Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Chippewa Steel in North American Hockey League action.

The Jets (20-19 overall) scored in every period, and Owen Millward turned back 26 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season.

Verona’s Mack Keryluk got the Jets started 7 minutes, 9 seconds into the first period, scoring on assists from Jack Ford and Ethan Begg. Spencer Kring scored a power-play goal at 5:29 of the second, with assists from Cade Destefani and Jonah Aegerter.

In the third, Ford scored on an assist from Cal Mell at the 7:40 mark, and William Gustavsson took a pass from Millward and scored into an empty net at 17:34.

The Jets return to action Friday and Saturday, playing host to Midwest Division leader Janesville. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Aegerter joins Selects—The Jets’ Jonah Aegerter, a Janesville Craig senior who has committed to St. Cloud State University, played earlier this month with the Team Selects all-star squad in the NAHL Top Prospects tournament in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. He had two shots but didn’t score as the Selects beat the Midwest Division All-Stars, 3-2.

JETS 4, STEEL 0

Janesville;1;1;2;—;4

Chippewa;0;0;0;—;0

First Period

J—Mack Keryluk (Jack Ford, Ethan Begg), 7:09.

Second Period

J—Spencer Kring (Cade Destefan I, Jonah Aegerter), pp, 5:29.

Third Period

J—Jack Ford (Cal Mell), 7:40; J—William Gustavson (Owen Millward), en, 17:34.

Saves—J 26 (Millward); C 22 (Haas).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you