The Janesville Jets made it three weekend sweeps in a row Sunday night.
Nick Leyer scored twice--each on assists from Xavier Lapointe--and the Jets never trailed in a 4-2 victory over Kenai River in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The Jets have won six of their last seven games, with the lone loss coming Thursday night in a game against Chippewa. They moved into sole possession of first place in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division at 14-7-2-0.
Leyer got Janesville on the scoreboard midway through the first period. The teams traded two goals apiece in the second before Jets captain Carter Hottmann gave the Jets a two-goal cushion with a shorthanded goal with 2:16 remaining in the game.
Riley Sims stopped 28 of 30 shots to earn the victory.
On Saturday, the Jets scored a pair of first-period goals just 55 seconds apart on the way to a 3-2 victory.
Hottmann had a shorthanded goal in that game, as well, and Cade Destefani had two assists to get to 15 on the season.
The Jets play on the road against the Minnesota Magicians on Friday and Saturday night.
(Result Saturday)
JANESVILLE 3, KENAI RIVER 2
Janesville;2;0;1--3
Kenai River;0;0;2--2
First Period
J--Tommy Middleton (Cade Destefani, Shane Ott), pp, 9:11. J--Dominik Bartecko (Robby Newton, Destefani), 10:06.
Third Period
J--Carter Hottmann (Newton), sh, 3:43. K--Brandon McNamara (Jake Veri, Brandon Lajoie), pp, 8:12. K--Laudon Poellinger, sh, 10:49.
(Result Sunday)
JANESVILLE 4, KENAI RIVER 2
Janesville;1;2;1--4
Kenai River;0;2;0--2
First Period
J--Nick Leyer (Xavier Lapointe), 8:27.
Second Period
J--Charlie Schoen (Justin Thompson, Tommy Middleton), 5:22. K--Daymin Dodge (Peter Morgan, Morgan Winters), 11:33. J--Leyer (Lapointe), 12:18. K--Theo Thrun (Brendan Hill, Max Helgeson), 19:04.
Third Period
J--Carter Hottmann, sh, 17:44.
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 28, Luke Pavicich (K) 36.