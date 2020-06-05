JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets have a new pilot for the third time in three years.
The junior hockey team, which plays in the North American Hockey League, announced Friday that Parker Burgess will be the new head coach. Corey Leivermann, head coach the past season and a half, is departing to be the associate head coach of the United States Hockey League's Madison Capitols.
Burgess joins the Jets after serving as the head coach at NCAA Division III Nichols College.
“I am excited and honored to represent the Jets organization and the Janesville community,” Burgess said in a Friday press release. “It is my intention to bring passion, positivity, and a relentless work ethic as head coach of the Jets. Our focus will be to develop players, advance players, and build a strong culture while pursuing our goal of bringing a Robertson Cup to Janesville."
The Jets went 24-26-1-1 this past season. Their final eight games and the league's playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to Leivermann taking over midway through the 2018-19 season, Gary Shuchuk coached the Jets, and he was hired in August of 2017.
The team said Burgess will work with Leivermann and associate head coach Lennie Childs to get acquainted with the Jets throughout June.
"Parker is an elite human being. His priorities are directly in line with here--development of our players and helping these kids secure a Division I scholarship or advancie to the USHL," said Jets general manager and former head coach Joe Dibble, who has worked with Burgess through the College Hockey Sweden program. "Our goal is obviously to win a championship, but our players’ futures matter more than anything. The fans and community will notice and see right away the way Parker carries himself and the culture he will create."
