Janesville Jays pick up first win at Cal Ripken 12U World Series Gazette staff Aug 10, 2022 BRANSON, MISSOURIThe Janesville Jays 12U baseball tournament team picked up its first win Wednesday at the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series.Ethan Forrett struck out six and did not allow an earned run in 4-plus innings to lead Janesville to a 3-2 win over Paragould, Arizona.Janesville, which had lost its first four games of the World Series, improved to 1-4 in pool play.On Tuesday, the Jays lost 10-5 to the host Branson team and 6-2 to Prince George, Maryland.In the win against Paragould, Malachi Schoonover was 2x3 with an RBI, while Joe Trumpy also drove in a run.Trae Forrett homered for Janesville in the loss to Prince George.Janesville plays Ohio Valley champion Crown Point, Indiana on Thursday.(Result Wednesday)JANESVILLE 3, PARAGOULD 2Janesville leading hitters—Malachi Schoonover 2x3.Janesville pitchers—Smalley 1.1 innings, 2 Ks, 2 BBs; Forrett 4.2 innings, 6 Ks, 5 BBs.(Result Tuesday)BRANSON 10, JANESVILLE 5Branson;041;230;—;10;9;0Janesville;301;100;—;5;7;5Janesville leading hitters—Hank Nickols 2x3, 3 SB; Eli Demrow (2B).Janesville pitching—Schoonover 2 innings, 5 Ks, 2 BBs; Colton Smalley 1.1 innings, 1 K, 3 BBs; Joe Trumpy 2.2 innings, 2 Ks.(Result Tuesday)PRINCE GEORGE 6, JANESVILLE 2Janesville;000;200;—;2;2;1Prince George;130;02x;—;6;6;0Janesville leading hitter—Ethan Forrett (HR).Janesville pitchers—Joe Trumpy 2 innings; Ethan Forrett 3 innings, 5 Ks.