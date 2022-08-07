Janesville Jays lose first two games at Cal Ripken 12U World Series Gazette staff Aug 7, 2022 Aug 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Jays 12U baseball tournament team lost its first two games at the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series in Branson, Missouri.On Friday, West Linn, Oregon, scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 2-0 win.Sunday afternoon, Pacific Southwest champion Honolulu scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in rallying for a 4-3 win over Janesville.Eli Demrow had two hits, including a double, in the loss to Honolulu.In the loss to West Linn, the Jays managed only three hits. Malachi Schoonover had two of the three hits.Ethan Forrett started for Janesville against West Linn and did not allow a run in three innings.Janesville continues pool play with a 9 a.m. game Monday against the Missouri state champion.(Result Sunday)HONOLULU 4, JANESVILLE 3Janesville 010 002 — 3 4 1Honolulu 001 102 —4 6 1Janesville leading hitter—Eli Demrow 2x3 (2B).Janesville pitchers—Colton Smalley 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 Ks; Ethan Forrett .2 innings, 2 Ks.(Result Friday)WEST LINN (Ore.) 2, JANESVILLE 0West Linn 000 011 — 2 3 2Janesville 000 000 — 0 3 0Janesville leading hitter—Malachi Schoonover 2x3 (2B).Janesville pitchers—Ethan Forrett 3 innings, 1 hit, 5 Ks; Smalley 3 innings, 2 hits Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Death notices for Aug. 1, 2022 Death notices for Aug. 2, 2022 On cloud nine: Van Galder claims record-tying ninth city golf championship Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form