Keeanu Benton, an Associated Press all-state football selection out of Janesville Craig in 2018 and a two-time state wrestling runner-up for the Cougars, was selected Friday night in the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Benton, a 6-foot-4, 309-pound defensive tackle who played in college at the University of Wisconsin, is the first Janesville high school player ever to be taken in the NFL draft.

