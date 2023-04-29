Keeanu Benton, an Associated Press all-state football selection out of Janesville Craig in 2018 and a two-time state wrestling runner-up for the Cougars, was selected Friday night in the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Benton, a 6-foot-4, 309-pound defensive tackle who played in college at the University of Wisconsin, is the first Janesville high school player ever to be taken in the NFL draft.
"It's awesome," Benton said in a Steelers news release. "I feel like it's something that I have been waiting on my whole life to be an NFL player. The Steelers have been a good team since I have known about football. I am happy and blessed to be here."
Benton and the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 regular season.
It didn't take long into Friday's second round for Benton to come off the board 49th overall.
Dale Lolley, a contributing writer for the Steelers' team website, said Benton has a strong base and moves well as a nose tackle and that he is active enough as a pass rusher to be able to play on passing downs in the NFL.
Pittsburgh, the six-time Super Bowl champion long known for its tenacious "Steel Curtain" defensive units, had a need to fill in the middle of its defensive line after it didn't re-sign veteran lineman Tyson Alualu. Benton will compete with former Packer Montravius Adams and others for playing time, Lolley wrote.
Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin praised Benton's strength and motor.
"For a big guy you will see him venture outside the box, chasing things down," Austin said in a press conference after the Steelers made the pick.
"You can see he's in really good shape when he plays. He plays a lot of snaps. ... He came in here for a visit. Wonderful guy. He seems like he has his stuff together. All the background stuff we seem to be looking at and looking for, he passed those tests."
The Steelers took Benton one pick before the Packers' second pick of the second round and six picks after Badgers teammate Joe Tippman was picked by the New York Jets to potentially be Aaron Rodgers' new starting center.
Another Badger, linebacker Nick Herbig, also went to the Steelers late in the fourth round on Saturday.
Benton and Herbig will join three other Wisconsin products on the Pittsburgh defense: TJ Watt, the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2021; Isaiahh Loudermilk; and Scott Nelson.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers also employ Nick Herbig's brother Nate on the offensive line.
Benton said he had an idea the Steelers might take him.
"I feel like it was a place for me and a place I felt comfortable," Benton said in the news release. "I think it's a place I can develop my game. I am not sure where they want me to play yet, but I am ready to take off with an NFL career."
When Benton got drafted Friday night, his high school alma mater was hosting the Cougar Relays at Monterey Stadium in Janesville. The public address announcer delivered the news to the crowd, which responded with enthusiastic applause.
