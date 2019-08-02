JANESVILLE

The dream of hosting an LPGA Senior event becomes reality this weekend for the Janesville Country Club.

The state’s oldest and the nation’s sixth-oldest country club will be the site of the Janesville LPGA Senior Pro-Am on Saturday and Sunday.

Led by Hall of Famers Pat Bradley, Donna Caponi and Sandra Haynie, a field of 30 former LPGA stars age 45-and-over will tee it up beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. in a 36-hole tournament alongside local amateurs. The winning professional will receive entry into the Senior LPGA Championship in October at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

The field boasts nine major champions and 25 LPGA Tour winners, including Rosie Jones, who has 13 wins and is a Legends Hall of Fame Member with seven Legends Tour victories. Jones, along with 10 others, are former Solheim Cup participants. Two players have ties to the state—Madison resident Becky Iverson and Sheboygan native Martha Nause.

“It’s a really good field with some true Legends playing,” Country Club head golf professional Matt Kersten said. “The course is in great shape, and we’re looking forward to a great weekend. I hope people get the chance to come out and watch.”

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women. The Legends Tour is the official senior tour of the LPGA, providing competitive opportunities for female golfers, professional and eligible amateurs, age 45 and older. The tour was founded in 2000 by 25 veteran LPGA Tour professionals to showcase the talents of some of the greatest women’s golfers of all time.

Since 2000, The Legends Tour has helped raise over $24 million for charity.

LPGA players will team up with three amateurs per day in a team format.

Festivities begin today with a private party for the Senior and amateur players, where pairings will be chosen for Saturday’s opening-round. Amateur teams will be paired with a different LPGA Senior on Sunday.

Kersten said the Country Club, along with the LPGA, has done all it can to make this event fan friendly. Complimentary shuttles will be available from Parker High School to the Country Club each day. Spectator tickets are $5 and are available at any Janesville Blackhawk Community Credit Union location in Janesville.

Originally, the LPGA’s Symetra Tour was scheduled to make a stop in Janesville as part of the Janesville Classic at the Country Club on Aug. 4-6. That event was cancelled and replaced by the Janesville LPGA Senior Pro-Am.

Here is the final list of LPGA Senior players expected to play.

LPGA/WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

Pat Bradley, Hyannis, MA

Sandra Haynie, Fort Worth, TX

Donna Caponi, Burlington, MA

TOP 10 AT US WOMEN’S SENIOR OPEN

Michele Redman, Minneapolis, MN

Jane Crafter, Adelaide, Australia

Barbara Moxness, Edina,MN

Danielle Ammaccapane, Phoenix, AZ

Lisa DePaulo, Austin, TX

TOP 10 AT SENIOR LPGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Slivia Cavalleri, Milano, Italy

Rosie Jones, Hilton Head, SC

LEGENDS POINTS/ LPGA CAREER MONEY

Wendy Doolan, Sydney, Australia

Pat Hurst, Danville, CA

Cathy Johnston-Forbes, Kitty Hawk, NC

Jane Geddes, Tampa, FL

Barb Mucha, Orlando, FL

Christa Johnson, Tucson, AZ

Maggie Will, Richmond, VA

Nancy Scranton, Central, IL

Martha Nause, Sheboygan, WI

Michelle McGann, North Palm Beach, FL

Carolyn Hill, Mesa, AZ

Cindy Figg-Currier, Austin, TX

Becky Iverson, Madison, WI

Lisa Grimes, Alexandria, MN

Nicole Jeray, Berwyn, IL

Jean Bartholomew, Garden City, NY

Moira Dunn-Bohls, Utica, NY

Leta Lindley, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Val Skinner, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Kris Tschetter, Sioux Falls, ID