Friday will be a day that the Janesville 13U Babe Ruth team and followers will never forget.

The local squad opened the day with an 8-0 victory over Calgary, Alberta, Canada in the second day of pool play in the Babe Ruth 13U World Series at Westfield, Massachusetts.

The Janesville group—52 players, coaches and parents—capped off the day by watching the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Josh Knuth threw an 89-pitch complete game shutout in the Janesville victory. He struck out four and allowed just one walk.

Janesville, 1-1 in pool play, scored in four of the seven innings.

Tyler Horkan drove in two runs, and Aidan Schenk had a two-run double.

Tre Miller had two singles in the win.

The team then spent the afternoon at their hotel before boarding a coach bus for the 86-mile trip to Fenway Park.

Janesville coach Rick Kyle said one of the player’s father arranged for the trip.

“We’re all in a section in the right field bleachers,” Kyle said. “What a great day.”

Janesville plays host Westfield in the third day of pool play at 6 p.m. today.

JANESVILLE 8, CALGARY 0

Janesville;021;001;4—8;5;1

Calgary;000;000;0—0;4;4

Janesville leading hitter—Tre Miller, 2x3. 2B—Schenk.

SO—Knuth 4. BB—Knuth 1.