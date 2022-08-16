Janesville 15U tournament team finishes second at Ohio Valley Regional Gazette staff Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EAU CLAIREThe Janesville 15U Babe Ruth baseball tournament team finished second at the Ohio Valley Regional earlier this month.Janesville won its first four games before losing to host Eau Claire in the championship game.Team members were Christian Hobon, Blake Bowditch, Charlie Nickols, Sam Nickols, Ryan Lemm, Drayton Lou, Ben Schaffner, Mason Arrowood, Tyler Hegle, Finn Dillon, Nolan Hanel and Anthony Greco.The coaches were Tom Davey, Jim Kauss, Dawson Draves, Kaleb Kinna and TJ Bell.Ohio Valley Regional(Game one)JANESVILLE 11, BROOKFIELD (Ill.) 0 (5)Janesville;321;32--11;11; 2Brookfield;000;00--0;1;4Janesville leading hitters--Dillon 2x3, Hobon 2x3, C. Nickols 2x3Janesville pitcher--Lou (W) 5 IP 1 H 0 R 0 ER 6 K 1 BB(Game two)JANESVILLE 12, SCOTTSVILLE (Ky.) 2Janesville;513;12--12;9;2Scottsville;010;01-- 2;4;5Janesville leading hitter--Hegle 2x3Janesville pitching--Dillon (W) 3 1/3 3 1 0 4 5, Lemm 1 2/3 1 1 0 2 3(Game three)JANESVILLE 4, REEDSBURG 0Reedsburg;000;000;0--0;2;0Janesville;000;112;X--4;7;0Janesville leading hitter--Lou 2x3 (2B)Janesville pitcher--Lemm (W) 7 2 0 0 7 0(Game four)JANESVILLE 4, SOUTH BEND (Ind.)South Bend;000;021;0--3;6;1Janesville;102;010;X--4;11;1Janesville leading hitters--Lemm 2x2, Lou 2x2, Schaffner 2x3, Dillon 2x2Janesville pitcher--Dillon (W) 7 6 3 2 7 2(Championship)EAU CLAIRE 5, JANESVILLE 1Janesville;001;000;0--1;2;3Eau Claire;120;200;X--5;7;0Janesville pitchers--Lou (L) 4 5 5 3 2 5, C. Nickols 2 2 0 0 0 3 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side Death notices for Aug. 12, 2022 Janesville 14-year-old arrested in alleged north-side burglaries Cheerleader-in-chief: New superintendent Mark Holzman looks to celebrate wins, raise expectations Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form