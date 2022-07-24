CROWN POINT, INDIANA
One bad inning cost the Janesville Jays 12U baseball tournament team on Sunday.
Crown Point, Indiana scored nine runs in the first inning en route to a 10-5 win over Janesville in the championship game of the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional.
Despite the loss, Janesville advances to the World Series based on both the championship and runner-up teams earning a bid.
Janesville breezed into the championship game with five decisive wins, outscoring their opponents 55-19.
The local team defeated Evergreen Park (Ill.) in a quarterfinal game Saturday before beating Campbellsville (KY) in a semifinal game, setting up Sunday's showdown with host Crown Point.
Janesville led 3-0 against Crown Point thanks to three runs in the top of the first inning, but the host team put nine runs on the board in the bottom of the inning.
Malachi Schoonover was the hitting star for Janesville, belting four home runs in six games.
Eli Demrow had 13 hits in six games for Janesville.
In an 8-0 win over Ohio County (KY) in the second game of the tournament, Schoonover, Ethan Forrett and Colton Smalley combined on a no-hitter.
Ohio Valley Regional
At Crown Point, Indiana
(Game one)
JANESVILLE 12, EVERGREEN PARK (Ill.) 4
Janesville;105;042;—;12;9;0
Evergreen Park;112;301;—;8;4;2
Janesville leading hitters—Colton Smalley 3x4 (2 2B), Carter Salas, Eli Demrow, Trenton Jacobson 2 hits each, Malachi Schoonover (HR).
Janesville pitching—Ethan Forrett 1 inning, 0 hits, 2 SO; Joe Trumpy 4 innings, 4 hits, 2 SO; Schoonover 1 inning, 0 hits, 1 SO.
(Game two)
JANESVILLE 8, OHIO COUNTY (KY) 0
Ohio County;000;000;—0;0;1
Janesville;214;10x;—;8;6;1
Janesville leading hitters—Demrow 2x3 (2B), Schoonover (HR).
Janesville pitching—Schoonover 3.2 innings, 0 hits, 7 SO; Forrett .1 inning 0 hits; Smalley 2 innings, 0 hits, 3SO.
(Game three)
JANESVILLE 20, BEECHMONT (KY) 3
Janesville;400;79;—;20;20;0
Beechmont;003;00;—3;3;2
Janesville leading hitters—Smalley 4x5 (HR, 2B), Demrow 4x4, Schoonover (HR), Trae Forrett (HR).
Janesville pitching—Demrow 3 innings, 3 hits; Smalley 2 innings, 0 hits, 2 SO.
(Quarterfinal game)
JANESVILLE 6, EVERGREEN PARK 4
Evergreen Park;001;102;—4;3;2
Janesville;102;30x;—6;6;2
Janesville leading hitters—Trumpy 2x3.
Janesville pitching—Demrow 5.2, 2 hits, 5 SO; Smalley .1 inning, 0 hits.
(Semifinal game)
JANESVILLE 9, CAMPBELLSVILLE (KY) 3
Janesville;002;601;—;9;9;3
Campbellsville;000;003;—3;3;1
Janesville leading hitters—Demrow 3x3, Schoonover (HR).
Janesville pitching—Forrett 5.2 innings, 1 hit, 13 SO; Smalley .2 innings, 2 hits, 1 SO.
(Championship game)
CROWN POINT (IN) 10, JANESVILLE 5
Janesville;311;000;—;5;6;3
Crown Point;900;10x;—;10;8;0