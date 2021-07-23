So far, so good for Janesville's 11U baseball tournament team.

Playing in the Ohio Valley Regional in Mattoon, Illinois, the local team went 3-0 in pool play.

Janesville defeated host Mattoon 8-1 in its first game Thursday, followed that up with a 10-4 win over Vincennes, Indiana, and beat Schererville, Indiana, 4-3 on Friday morning.

Malachi Schoonover was player of the game in the win over Mattoon. He allowed three hits in three-plus innings and struck out four.

Colton Smalley was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Janesville and drove in two runs.

Trenton Jacobson earned player of the game honors in the win over Vincennes. He had a double and two RBI.

Schoonover was again player of the game Friday thanks to two doubles and two runs scored.

Janesville is seeded No. 1 in bracket play and opens up the double-elimination portion of the tournament Saturday.

(Game one)

JANESVILLE 8, MATTOON 1

Janesville;020;330--8;9;1

Mattoon;000;100--1;3;5

(Game two)

JANESVILLE 10, VINCENNES 4

Vincennes;002;101--4;6;5

Janesville;225;01x--10;6;0

(Game 3)

JANESVILLE 4, SCHERERVILLE 3

Schererville;100;200--3;5;1

Janesville;300;10x--4;3;3

