So far, so good for Janesville's 11U baseball tournament team.
Playing in the Ohio Valley Regional in Mattoon, Illinois, the local team went 3-0 in pool play.
Janesville defeated host Mattoon 8-1 in its first game Thursday, followed that up with a 10-4 win over Vincennes, Indiana, and beat Schererville, Indiana, 4-3 on Friday morning.
Malachi Schoonover was player of the game in the win over Mattoon. He allowed three hits in three-plus innings and struck out four.
Colton Smalley was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Janesville and drove in two runs.
Trenton Jacobson earned player of the game honors in the win over Vincennes. He had a double and two RBI.
Schoonover was again player of the game Friday thanks to two doubles and two runs scored.
Janesville is seeded No. 1 in bracket play and opens up the double-elimination portion of the tournament Saturday.
(Game one)
JANESVILLE 8, MATTOON 1
Janesville;020;330--8;9;1
Mattoon;000;100--1;3;5
(Game two)
JANESVILLE 10, VINCENNES 4
Vincennes;002;101--4;6;5
Janesville;225;01x--10;6;0
(Game 3)
JANESVILLE 4, SCHERERVILLE 3
Schererville;100;200--3;5;1
Janesville;300;10x--4;3;3
Janesville;
