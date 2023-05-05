Jan Bruss, a pioneer of girls sports in Janesville and a champion golfer, chosen for Janesville Sports Hall of Fame

Jan Bruss grew up in an era when girls and women did not have many opportunities to play competitive sports.
She made up for that in her adult years.
Bruss coached girls varsity volleyball and tennis and junior varsity girls basketball at Janesville Parker High School and girls junior varsity golf at Craig while serving as a counselor at Edison Junior High for 12 years and 17 years at Parker.
In addition, Bruss played competitive golf and tennis at the local and state level and was a girls basketball referee, working a WIAA State Tournament game in 1979.
The Milwaukee native will be among the 2023 class of inductees into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. She will be joined by the 1971 WIAA boys state championship Janesville Parker High basketball team, Michael Liebenstein Sr., Ryan Callahan and Brittini Sherrod Roberts in the May 20 induction ceremony at the Janesville Country Club.
The ceremony is sold out.
Bruss grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in 1963. Competitive sports weren’t offered to girls then, so Bruss settled for playing recreational softball and golf.
“We had nothing,” Bruss said of her high school athletic career. “We paid the same tuition as the boys and had nothing.”
She attended UW-Milwaukee, where she graduated in 1967 with a degree in K-12 physical education. Bruss then fulfilled her goal of teaching physical education at Wisconsin Lutheran.
In 1969, she accepted a middle school physical education position in the Monona Grove School District, where she spent the next two years.
Bruss came to Janesville in 1972 after she took classes toward earning a Master’s degree in counseling at the University of Wisconsin. The move to counseling was due to foot problems that made teaching physical education a challenge.
“I wanted to sit more,” Bruss said of her change in careers. “Not that that happened much. There was still a lot of running around.”
Clarence Hammarlund, the principal at the newly opened Edison Junior High School, hired Bruss.
At that time, rumblings grew about the possible passage of the federal Title IX legislation that ultimately gave women and girls the same extracurricular opportunities men and boys had enjoyed.
Janesville Craig High physical education instructor Barb Dietz and Parker High instructor Carol Luther were the leaders of getting female sports programs going in Janesville. Maxine Nobiensky, a physical education teacher at Marshall Junior High, and Renee Wolters, who was at Franklin Junior High, led the charge, and Bruss—who was a counselor at Edison--was right there with them.
“We got together with Beloit and had our own league,” Bruss said. “I did volleyball, and we had swim and track.”
In addition, Bruss earned her certification to referee basketball and volleyball.
“That was pretty unusual for a woman to do that,” Bruss said.
In 1979, she refereed a girls state tournament game at the UW Fieldhouse—the only woman who worked the state tournament. She worked many local and area games with Keith Miller.
Bruss stopped officiating in 1980 when she took over the UW-Whitewater women’s junior varsity basketball program. Her basketball coaching days ended when Whitewater dropped the junior varsity squad in 1982.
In 1984, Bruss accepted a counseling position at Parker High School.
Her first varsity coaching job was in volleyball with Stan Mylin. With the urging of Craig varsity tennis coach Camilla Owen, Bruss took over the Parker girls tennis coaching job.
“I really love coaching and playing tennis a lot,” Bruss said.
Bruss remembers those early days of women’s sports proudly.
“The difference between my background and most people who are put into the Hall of Fame is I didn’t compete in high school or college,” Bruss said.
“Some of the girls now have no idea what we went through. Pardon the expression, but it was hell. Trying to get gym time. Trying to get practice time. They didn’t want to spend money on uniforms and on and on.”
Bruss first got into golf as an 11-year-old in Milwaukee through her father, who worked at machinery manufacturer Allis Chalmers. The company owned what is now New Berlin Hills Golf Course, and Bruss would spend many summer days there.
That led to competitive golf on both the local and state levels. Goldie Bateson worked at Allis Chalmers during the winter. Bateson, a Milwaukee native who died at the age of 87 in 2003, ended up in the Wisconsin State Golf Hall due to her ability to teach the game.
While Bruss never took lessons from Bateson, her association with the elite player made her a better player.
“Having a female pro back in those days was something,” Bruss said.
Bruss won the Wisconsin Women’s Public Links state senior championship in 1999. She finished third in both 1998 and 2001 and was in the top five seven times between 1996 and 2003.
In 2000, Bruss won the Janesville Women’s City Golf Tournament.
Bruss has four career holes-in-one.
She also served as president, vice president and secretary at various times for the Wisconsin Women’s Public Links Golf Association. From 2003-13, she was the chairwoman for the WWPLGA State Senior/Super Senior Tournament. During those times, she often worked with Joy Kegler, a WWPLGA historian.
“The tournament she chaired for 10 years always had a full field,” Kegler said. “Due to her outstanding organizational skills, along with her infectious personality. She is someone everyone wants to be around.”
Bruss spends most of the year in Buckeye, Arizona. She moved to the desert 10 years ago, and she took up the sport of pickleball. Shoulder problems have prohibited her from playing tennis or pickleball in recent years.
But the bad shoulder does not prevent her from playing golf.
“It’s a whole different swing,” she said.
She plays in weekly leagues three or four days a week and also in various tournaments.
“Golf is my passion,” she said. “Now I just play.”
She does spend a month or two in Janesville during the summer with friends.
“It was so hard to leave Janesville,” Bruss said. “I have so many good friends.”
Bruss also enjoys traveling. She worked seven years with Van Galder Bus Company as a tour guide until 2012. The day after this month’s Janesville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, she will begin a two-week vacation to Croatia.
The trip back to Janesville for the Hall of Fame ceremony May 20 won’t be as long or adventurous, but it will be deserving of someone who helped many local girl athletes take advantage of opportunities she never had.