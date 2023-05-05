 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Janesville Sports Hall of Fame

Jan Bruss, a pioneer of girls sports in Janesville and a champion golfer, chosen for Janesville Sports Hall of Fame

Jan Bruss grew up in an era when girls and women did not have many opportunities to play competitive sports.

She made up for that in her adult years.

Bruss_Janet

Janet Bruss
JB1980TrackOfficial.jpg

Jan Bruss works as an official at a middle school track meet in 1980.
JVG_230505_BRUSS_HOF04

A Gazette clipping from Jan Bruss' victory in the Wisconsin Women's Public Links Senior Tournament in 1999.
JVG_230505_BRUSS_HOF02

Jan Bruss points down to her first hole-in-one. She has made four aces in her playing career.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred