T he transfer portal has changed the landscape of NCAA Division I sports.
Time will tell if that landscape turns out to be picturesque or apocalyptic.
Established by the NCAA in 2018, the transfer portal permits student-athletes to place their names in an online database declaring their desire to transfer.
Athletes enter the portal by informing their current school of their desire to transfer; the school then has two business days to enter the athletes’ name into the database. The process allows athletes to officially declare their desire to transfer before starting to communicate with prospective coaches while still attending their current school.
Opponents of the transfer portal are many.
The biggest concern for most is this: Why are we rewarding athletes who complain over lack of playing time, or lack of team success, to enter the portal and be eligible to play immediately at a new school?
Life isn’t always fair, but instead of buckling down and working hard to improve the current situation, the athlete now has the option to skip out on a program he or she originally committed to—likely after a whole lot of the hoopla and back-slapping that surrounds National Signing Day. No penalty invoked.
The transfer portal, in practice, creates a free agency for college athletes every year.
In the past, college coaches would spend much of their offseason hitting the high school recruiting trail or visiting AAU tournaments. Now, they spend a lot of time checking out the transfer portal, hoping to fill their team’s immediate needs rather than finding a long-term solution on the recruiting trail.
That’s a slippery slope to undertake.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team shared the Big Ten Conference title for the 2021-22 season, but its 2022 recruiting class isn’t even ranked in the top 100 nationally.
Next season, the Badgers will welcome back starting point guard Chucky Hepburn, forward Tyler Wahl and center Steven Crowl. But with Brad Davison graduating and Johnny Davis declaring for the NBA draft, two scholarships became available. And last week, Ben Carlson—who was expected to contend for a starting spot—entered the transfer portal, opening up another available scholarship.
So how will the Badgers fill the void? You guessed it: through the transfer portal. On its official website, the NCAA website says there are more than 1,000 men’s basketball players in the transfer portal.
You think Greg Gard and his coaching staff could find three immediate contributors on that spreadsheet? The majority of unsigned high school players simply aren’t a good option to fill those spots and contribute immediately.
And what’s going to happen with LSU men’s basketball? After Will Wade was fired, just before March Madness, due to allegations of NCAA violations, every member of the roster that is not graduating or entering the draft entered the transfer portal.
That means new head coach Matt McMahon currently has no one to coach. The previous players bailed, and now he’s forced to field a team through the so-called “free agency” system.
Proponents of the process say the transfer portal helps athletes leave negative situations and gives them a better outlook for the future.
And if a coach leaves for greener pastures, why shouldn’t the student athlete be able to? If I commit to play for Bobby Knight at Indiana in 1982, but he leaves for another job elsewhere, why shouldn’t I have the same option?
The jury is still out on the transfer portal and how it’s going to change to landscape of Division I athletics.
But if the Badgers can find three studs in the free-agent frenzy to fill those scholarships, I’m all for it.