The Janesville Jets will make U.S. junior hockey history at an upcoming home game as the North American Hockey League season winds down.

Annelies Bergmann will start in net for the Jets against the Springfield Junior Blues at the Janesville Ice Arena on April 7, making the team the first USA Hockey Tier I or II junior club to have a female player appear in a regular season or playoff game.

JVG_230329_JETS03

Annelies Bergmann stretches to protect her goal for the Oakland, Mich.-based Oakland Grizzlies 18U boys hockey team.
