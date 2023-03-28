Annelies Bergmann plays in goal for team USA during an International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women's World Championships game against Sweden on Jan. 8 in Ostersund, Sweden. Bergmann will start in goal for the Janesville Jets in a North American Hockey League game against the Springfield Junior Blues on April 7, the Jets said Tuesday in a news release.
Annelies Bergmann defends her goal for the Oakland, Mich.-based Oakland Grizzlies 18U boys hockey team. Bergmann, 17, will start in goal for the Janesville Jets in a North American Hockey League game against the Springfield Junior Blues on April 7, the Jets said Tuesday in a news release. She will be the first girl to play in a USA Hockey Tier I or Tier II junior hockey regular season or playoff game.
Annelies Bergmann plays in goal for team USA during an International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women's World Championships game against Sweden on Jan. 8 in Ostersund, Sweden. Bergmann will start in goal for the Janesville Jets in a North American Hockey League game against the Springfield Junior Blues on April 7, the Jets said Tuesday in a news release.
Photo courtesy Janesville Jets
Annelies Bergmann defends her goal for the Oakland, Mich.-based Oakland Grizzlies 18U boys hockey team. Bergmann, 17, will start in goal for the Janesville Jets in a North American Hockey League game against the Springfield Junior Blues on April 7, the Jets said Tuesday in a news release. She will be the first girl to play in a USA Hockey Tier I or Tier II junior hockey regular season or playoff game.
The Janesville Jets will make U.S. junior hockey history at an upcoming home game as the North American Hockey League season winds down.
Annelies Bergmann will start in net for the Jets against the Springfield Junior Blues at the Janesville Ice Arena on April 7, making the team the first USA Hockey Tier I or II junior club to have a female player appear in a regular season or playoff game.
“A core mission of the Jets is giving elite hockey players an opportunity to develop and advance to the highest level if they earn it," Jets President Bill McCoshen said in a news release Tuesday. "Annelies Bergmann is a rising star in USA Hockey, and we believe she earned this unique opportunity. We also understand the inspiration this will give to female hockey players across the county.”
Bergmann, 17, plays for the Oakland Grizzles 18U boys club team, the Jets said. She posted a 16-9 record and a .945 save percentage with the Grizzlies this season.
She also represented Team USA at the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 World Championships in January, where she recorded a .934 save percentage and her team won a silver medal.
Bergmann participated in the Jets' main summer camp in 2022 and played in the camp all-star game, helping her earn an affiliate tag from the Jets.
“We were all very impressed with Annelies’ performance when she came here for main camp last year and this is a direct result of the work she’s put in,” Jets coach and general manager Joe Dibble said in the release. “She played through a tough goaltenders camp, showed great potential and continued on to perform in our all-star game at camp against some high talent.
"Annelies has worked extremely hard to get to this point in her young career and she’s absolutely earned this opportunity. We’re all greatly excited to see her suit up and skate wearing the Jets logo.”
The April 7 game is the penultimate contest of the NAHL regular season. The Jets will sell $5 tickets for girls under 18 years old to watch Bergmann and the Jets host the Junior Blues. The team will also be hosting its end-of-season tailgate in the parking lot of the ice arena starting at 5:30 p.m., 90 minutes before game time. The tailgate will feature beer on tap, cornhole, music and more, according to the news release.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.