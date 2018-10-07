The Fairbanks Ice Dogs broke out of an offensive slump and blanked the Janesville Jets 5-0 Saturday night to salvage a series split in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Fairbanks (3-6-0-1), which won the NAHL’s Midwest Division title and defeated Janesville in the playoffs to reach the Robertson Cup tournament last season, has scuffled so far this year. The Ice Dogs entered Saturday’s game averaging 2.1 goals per game.
But Luke Ciolli and Jax Murray each scored twice and Nate Reid stopped 18 shots for his second shutout as the Ice Dogs snapped a two-game losing streak. The Jets (5-5-0-0) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Ciolli’s first goal came 71 seconds into the game. His second goal gave Fairbanks a 2-0 lead at 10:29 in the second period.
Jack Johnson scored between Murray’s goals in the third period.
The Jets will remain in Alaska and travel to Soldotna for a two-game series against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday.
FAIRBANKS 5, JANESVILLE 0
Janesville 0 0 0—0
Fairbanks 1 1 3—5
First period
F—Luke Ciolli (Tanner Edwards, Lucas Erickson), 18:49.
Second period
F—Ciolli (Grant Ledford), 10:29.
Third period
F—Jax Murray (Erickson, Johathan Sorenson), 14:07. F—Jack Johnson (Noah Wilson, Luke Mobley), 14:38. F—Murray (Parker Brown, Tyler Deweese), 15:19.
Saves—Nate Reid (F) 18, Cole Brady (J) 12.
