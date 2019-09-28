The Fairbanks Ice Dogs cruised to a 6-0 North American Hockey League win Saturday over the Janesville Jets, sweeping a two-game series.
Jack Johnston had two goals and two assists for Fairbanks (3-3-0-0), which outshot the Jets (3-5-0-0) 34-19 in front of 614 fans at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Matt Koethe, Parker Brown, Luke Ciolli and Oliver Kjaer also scored for the Ice Dogs.
Janesville goalie Grant Riley made 28 saves.
The Jets will begin a five-game road trip in Alaska on Oct. 11 against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
FAIRBANKS 6, JANESVILLE 0
Fairbanks;1;3;2--6
Janesville;0;0;0--0
First period
F--Luke Ciolli (Jack Johnston, Dylan Abbott), 0:25.
Second period
F--Oliver Kjaer (Lucas Erickson, Abbott), 9:24. F--Johnston (Andrew Garby, Matt Koethe), 15:00. F--Koethe (Erickson, Johnson), 16:15.
Third period
F--Johnston (Kjaer, Ciolli), 9:20. F--Parker Brown (Mason Plante, Abbott), 12:52.
Saves--Austin Ryman (F) 19, Grant Riley (J) 28.