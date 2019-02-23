JANESVILLE

Janesville Jets goalie Cole Brady turned in one of the best performances you’ll see from a goalie in junior hockey Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Brady and the Jets, the team’s offensive results weren’t nearly as positive. Janesville was shut out, 2-0, by the visiting Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Janesville Ice Arena.

“Fairbanks played a good game,” Brady said. “They came out strong, and they were making plays.”

The Jets managed just 18 shots on goal in the game. Jets coach Corey Leivermann was disappointed the Jets had only eight shots on goal after two periods.

“We weren’t moving our feet or creating opportunities. (Fairbanks) did a fantastic job shutting down the neutral zone,” Leivermann said.

The Midwest Division rivals played to a scoreless tie after one period. Brady stopped 12 shots in the first period and finished the game with 30 saves.

“Cole was lights out tonight,” Leivermann said. “I think if we don’t have him, it’s probably not a 2-0 game, to be honest. Hats off to him. We just didn’t have the offensive mojo to help him out tonight.”

Fairbanks opened the scoring with a goal early in the second. Ice Dogs forward Matt Koethe took the puck down the side wall before firing a shot that snuck by Brady.

The Ice Dogs doubled the lead just 21 seconds into the third period thanks to a goal by Tanner Edwards, who buried a rebound in tight after Brady made the initial save to make it 2-0.

The offense turned around in the third period as the Jets more than doubled their shot total for the game, but the Jets couldn’t find the back of the net.

And while it was a good final period, Leivermann said that’s not enough in the NAHL.

“You can’t play 20 minutes of a 60-minute hockey game against a second-place hockey team that has a chance to win the division, as well,” Leivermann said. “We had one player in Cole Brady that played a full 60 minutes tonight.”

Janesville fell to 25-18-4 and sits six points back of Fairbanks for second place in the division. The division-leading Minnesota Magicians hold a two-point lead over Fairbanks.

Minnesota, Fairbanks and Janesville each have 13 games left in the regular season. The Jets have three games remaining against Fairbanks and a pair of games left against Minnesota.

The Magicians face fourth-place Kenai River five times over the next few weeks, giving the leaders ample opportunities to extend their lead.

South Division-leader Amarillo and East Division-leader Johnstown are the only teams to have already clinched playoffs spots.

Johnstown leads the NAHL with 84 points.

The Jets host Chippewa for a two-game series next Friday and Saturday.

Janesville has had success against the NAHL’s other Wisconsin-based team, posting a 6-2 record in eight meetings.

FAIRBANKS 2, JANESVILLE 0

Fairbanks 0 1 1—2

Janesville 0 0 0—0

Second period

F—Matt Koethe (Jonathan Sorenson, John Stampohar) , 1:02.

Third period

F—Luke Ciolli (Tanner Edwards, Grant Ledford), 0:28.

Saves—Mattias Sholl (F) 18, Cole Brady (J) 30.