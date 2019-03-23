Alison Hughes’ college basketball career has taken her all over the map.

The 2015 Janesville Craig High graduate began her Division II career in Crookston, Minnesota, before transferring to Nova Southeastern in Davie, Florida.

This week, her outstanding career will wrap up when she and the Sharks travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the DII Elite Eight.

Hughes set a program record for 3-pointers in a season and saved one of her best games for the Sweet 16. She scored 30 points Monday night as Nova Southeastern avenged three earlier losses to Florida Southern in an 84-63 victory that secured a South Region Tournament title.

“I’m kind of still in shock,” Hughes said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The whirlwind week at the regional tournament seemed fitting given the Sharks’ second half of the season.

A pair of early injuries to point guards had left Hughes, a shooting guard, bringing up the ball for a good portion of the season.

But the Sharks also added a pair of transfer players at the semester break. After a brief feeling-out process, the team really started to click, Hughes said.

“Everyone just wants the best for the team,” Hughes said. “It’s been really cool to see how everyone supports each other and how our bench has been.”

The Sharks are 14-4 since Jan. 12, with half those losses coming to Florida Southern.

Still, they were the No. 7 seed, out of eight teams, in the regional tournament.

“Everyone believed we could do it (win the tournament), and that was the most important thing,” said Hughes, who was The Gazette’s 2015 area player of the year. “Our coach had been telling us over and over, especially recently, ‘You guys are really good. You’ve just got to put it all together.’

“Our record wasn’t the best this year, but we just kind of needed to put all the pieces together.”

A balanced effort led Nova to a 71-66 win over 13th-ranked and second-seeded Union in the opening round of regionals.

Against third-seeded West Florida in the semifinals, Christen Prasse exploded for 39 points, and Nova built a 52-25 lead by halftime before holding on 87-78.

“Everyone stepped up in that first game to just do what they needed to do,” Hughes said. “Then Christen put the team on her shoulders the second game. She was just like, ‘Guys, I’m feeling it. Give me the ball.’”

And in the regional title game, it was Hughes’ turn for that kind of game.

She went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line on the way to 30 points. And she added eight rebounds for good measure.

“I wanted to play them (Florida Southern) a fourth time so bad,” Hughes said. “The third time, they beat us on our home court (in the conference tournament), and I was beating myself up about it.

“They were the team I wanted some revenge with. ... And I didn’t want it to be my last game.”

Now Hughes will get at least one more in Columbus.

Once again Nova might be overlooked in a bracket. The Sharks are the No. 8 seed and will play undefeated and top-seeded Drury (Missouri) in the national quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The semifinals are one night later, with the national championship Friday night.

“This is really a dream come true,” said Hughes, who averages a team-best 14.4 points and has made a program-record 98 3-pointers this season.

She’s shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range—ranked sixth in the nation.

“Senior year, best year, everything fitting into place,” Hughes said. All the hard work you put in, getting to see the results of that is really cool.

“This is such a great team. Everyone plays for each other, so getting to lead a team like that is really special.

“We’ve got to play the No. 1 right away, but obviously we want to go all the way. That’s what we’re going for. Why not?”

