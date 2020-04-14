Baseball players and fans throughout the country have been frustrated with the suspension of the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now COVID-19 is closing in on the players who carpool to away games and love to play once or twice a week on diamonds throughout south-central Wisconsin in the Home Talent and Rock River leagues.
Guys in their 20s, 30s, 40s and a few in their 50s—who get to play a little hardball in front of hometown crowds that often watch from the comfort of a lawn chair while eating a hot dog from the concession stand—are feeling the effects.
For now, those players need to be satisfied with a game of catch in their yards—from at least 6 feet apart.
In other years, starting in May, they play Thursday nights, Saturdays and Sundays in cities as big as Madison and Janesville and as small as Albion and Farmington.
Both the Rock River and Home Talent leagues were scheduled to begin play Sunday, May 3.
That date has been scrapped. A revised date is up in the air higher than a Mike Trout popup.
“I would imagine the league would make an announcement within a week or two about a potential starting date,” said Doug Welch, manager/general manager of the Milton Junction Pub Raptors of the Rock River League.
The Home Talent League—which has Thursday Night and Sunday leagues—has sent out a memo with a “very tentative” starting date of June 7.
“We’re obviously very hopeful,” Albion Tigers manager Matt Towns said Monday afternoon. “Our guys are champing at the bit to get going, but I think it would be great for the community, as well.”
The Raptors were scheduled to go up Highway 26 to play the Watertown Cardinals in their Rock River League opener May 3. Everyone involved will be doing something other than playing baseball that day.
“Throughout the offseason, you are talking to guys about coming on and playing this year,” Welch said. “We were excited about some of the new talent that were going to be joining us.
“I’m sure the schedules will have to be scrambled and play some doubles on weekends and things like that.”
For Jon Frey, manager of the Evansville Jays, the pandemic has made him hesitant to go out and solicit for donations, even though local businesses have always been supportive.
“This would normally be the time I’m wrapping things up,” Frey said. “But I put a hold on all that. Our medical field needs donations. People are out of work and need donations.
“So I figure there is a bigger picture where our donations are needed. I don’t want to ask for money if we aren’t even going to play this season.”
Most teams have college players on their rosters who are home for the summer. With college seasons canceled and students at home, those players are looking forward to this summer season more eagerly than normal.
“Usually you go the first month of the season without those college kids, and that isn’t going to be the case this year,” Welch said. “I just got a couple of texts from (college players) wondering what was going on.
“They are like a bull in a closet.”
Some teams, especially in the smaller communities, might face a challenge to fill out rosters because of the uncertain starting date.
The revised schedule could have an economic impact on some towns.
The Fort Atkinson Generals’ tournament could be affected if the season is delayed. All area teams look forward to the three-weekend tournament at Jones Park, which culminates during the city’s Baseball Festival weekend in late June.
“That tournament is always just a gas to play,” Welch said. “In our area, it’s the best amateur baseball showcase. It’s a big moneymaker for them, so you just hope they find a way to make it happen.”
In the small communities, watching hometown players while sitting next to neighbors on sunny Sunday afternoons is a part of the weekly summer schedule.
“I’ve had more fans and community members ask, ‘Hey, when are you going to start?’” Towns said. “We have a lot of people that spend their time in the park and have done so for a long time.”
Frey can usually be found behind the charcoal grill flipping burgers and turning brats before Jays games at Lake Leota Park.
“It’s cheap entertainment,” Frey said. “You don’t have to drive that far, you don’t have to pay for ticket. All I ask is you buy a beer, a brat and a couple of burgers, you know?”
The Raptors need to work out the status of their home field at Schilberg Park, although that should not be a problem. Unlike Albion (Albion Park) and Evansville (Lake Leota Park, aka The Jays Nest) that play at public facilities, the Raptors need to work out an agreement with the Milton School District, which runs Schilberg Park.
“We have to respect their decisions,” Welch said. “It’s not that we just go to the park and play. If they say, ‘no go’ then it’s no go.
“There’s a little different layer there when you are dealing with school districts. They are in a tough spot, and so are we.”
So even with the probable reduced schedules and maybe having to play both Saturdays and Sundays, if and when a go-ahead is eventually issued, people involved are not going to argue about it.
“Nobody is going to complain,” Towns said. “We just want to play ball.”