The Verona Cavaliers kept alive their hopes of repeating as Home Talent League grand champions.

Verona scored eight runs in the first inning Sunday against the Evansville Jays and rolled to a 14-4 win in a Final Four round robin game.

Sauk Prairie is 2-0 following the second of three rounds, with Verona and Sun Prairie each 1-1. Evansville is 0-2.

The team with the best record following all three rounds wins the league's overall title. Verona faces Sun Prairie on Sunday, needing a win and a Sauk Prairie loss against Evansville to have a shot at winning back-to-back championships.

Evansville starter Brent Cashore was tagged for 12 hits and nine earned runs in four innings against Verona. The Jays scored two runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to cut the Cavaliers' lead to 9-4, but they wouldn't get closer.

Verona totaled 19 hits, with Mike Jordahl's four-hit day leading the hosts.

Cashore had two hits for Evansville, including a solo home run in the fourth.

VERONA 19, EVANSVILLE 4

Evansville;000;220;000--4;8;2

Verona;800;120;03x--14;19;0

Cashore, Aasen (5), France (8); Nelson, Erxleben (4), Scanlon (6), Moynihan (9)

Leading hitters--Cashore (E) 2x4, Lund (V) 3x4, Scanlon (V) 3x5, Jordahl (V) 4x4, Moynihan (V) 3x5. 2B--Lavery (E), Burgenske (E), Lund, Moynihan 2, Cheaney (E). HR--Cashore.

SO--Cashore 3, Aasen 4, France 1, Nelson 5, Erxleben 2, Scanlon 3, Moynihan 2. BB--Cashore 1, Aasen 1, Erxleben 1.