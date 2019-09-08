After dropping their first two games in the Home Talent League’s Final Four round robin, the Evansville Jays won their final contest of the season in a very Jays-like manner.

Jameson Lavery struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout and the Jays upset Sauk Prairie 2-0 on Sunday, denying the visiting Twins a chance to clinch the Home Talent League’s overall title.

Instead, Sauk Prairie will face Verona on Sunday in a winner-take-all game. Both teams are 2-1 in the round robin. Evansville (18-11 overall) and Sun Prairie both finished 1-2.

Evansville’s win Sunday was its first in two trips to the Final Four.

The Jays small-balled their way to both their runs. Following singles by Trevor Aasen and Derek Cashore, Tyler Aasen lined a single to center to score Trevor Aasen.

An inning later, Joe Cox grounded a single to the outfield, scoring Nolan Strzok.

Lavery allowed four hits and walked one. Cox, Derek Cashore and Tyler Aasen led the Jays with two hits apiece.

EVANSVILLE 2, SAUK PRAIRIE 0

Sauk Prairie 000 000 000—0 4 2

Evansville 011 000 00x—2 8 1

Koenig, Leiter (3); Lavery

Leading hitters—Slotty (SP) 2x3, Cox (E) 2x4, D. Cashore (E) 2x4, Ty. Aasen (E) 2x3. 2B—Strzok (E).

SO—Koenig 1, Leiter 5, Lavery 11. BB—Leiter 1, Lavery 1.