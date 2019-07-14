EVANSVILLE

If the Home Talent League baseball season ended today, the Evansville Jays would be bound for the playoffs—but only via a tiebreaker over Fort Atkinson.

The Jays don’t have much room for error.

That gave Sunday’s come-from-behind win over Cambridge additional importance. Behind Jameson Lavery’s strong start and a late burst of offense, Evansville won 4-2 to end a two-game losing streak and move back into a coveted top-four position in the Southeast Section.

Evansville is tied with Fort Atkinson at 7-4 but holds the head-to-head advantage thanks to a 4-0 win June 1.

The Jays will have a chance to close the gap on second-place Jefferson when the two teams meet Sunday. Following a game against Utica and a doubleheader against McFarland, the Jays will close the regular season against Fort Atkinson on Aug. 4.

So while the opportunity to host a playoff game is still on the table, so is the possibility of missing the postseason entirely.

“We have some ground to gain, but we also have some ground to lose,” Evansville manager Jon Frey said.

“I’m going to be on the positive side and say we have more ground to gain.”

Down 2-0 to Cambridge, Evansville pieced together three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Trevor Aasen ripped a single to right to score Lavery and later stole second. Cambridge’s throw was off-target, allowing Ryan Griffin to score from third and tie the game.

The Jays took the lead when Aasen scored on Blake Burns’ sacrifice fly.

Lavery went the distance for Evansville, striking out 14 while scattering four hits. An inning after Cambridge got to him for two runs to take the lead, the former Parkview High and UW-La Crosse pitcher struck out the side in the eighth after giving up a leadoff triple to Cambridge’s Colton Ehrke.

Albion clinches playoff berth—The Southeast Section-leading Tigers (12-1) clinched a playoff berth with a 7-6 win over McFarland (3-8) in 11 innings.

Adam Gregory crushed the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 11th for an inside-the-park, walk-off home run.

His shot would have easily cleared the outfield fence—if Albion’s home field had one.

“It would’ve been out at any park in America,” Albion manager Matt Towns said. “He hit it about 450 feet to right field.”

Gregory was 4-for-6, while Cullen Oren and Matthew Klubertanz each had two hits for Albion.

The Tigers host Waterloo on Sunday in Edgerton as part of the city’s Tobacco Days festivities.

Raptors lose slugfest—Milton broke out of an offensive slump but fell 13-12 in a high-scoring matchup against Hustisford in Rock River League play.

The Raptors had scored seven runs in their previous three games. Milton and Hustisford combined for 37 hits, including five home runs. Josh Shere and Kade Bohlman homered during the Raptors’ nine-run seventh inning.

The Astros won on Casey Simon’s bases-loaded single in the ninth.

Milton (5-5) is one game back of Lebanon (5-3) for fourth place in the Southern Division. The Raptors will face Ashippun on Sunday in a makeup game.

EVANSVILLE 4, CAMBRIDGE 2

Cambridge 000 000 200—2 4 1

Evansville 000 000 31x—4 6 1

Mickelson; Lavery

Leading hitters—B. Cashore (E) 2x4. 2B—Haugen (C), B. Cashore. 3B—Ehrke (C).

SO—Mickelson 7, Lavery 14. BB—Mickelson 2, Lavery 4.

ALBION 7, MCFARLAND 6 (11)

McFarland 200 001 021 00—6 8 3

Albion 020 010 030 01—7 12 2

Schrieber, Hanson (9); Oren, L. Gregory (8)

Leading hitters—Seeliger (M) 2x5, Schrieber (M) 2x5, Rease (M) 2x5, Punzel (M) 2x5, Klubertanz (A) 2x6, A. Gregory (A) 4x6, Oren (A) 2x4. 3B—Laskowski (A). HR—A. Gregory.

SO—Schrieber 6, Oren 1, L. Gregory 6. BB—Schrieber 3, Oren 3.

HUSTISFORD 13, MILTON 12

Milton 002 000 901—12 20 2

Hustisford 000 036 301—13 17 3

Marro, Sam McCann (6), Malmanger (8); Muller, Massey

Leading hitters—Bohlman (M) 3x6, Shere (M) 3x6, Haueter (M) 2x5, Sam McCann (M) 2x5, TJ Klawitter (M) 2x4, Haney (M) 3x5, Marro (M) 2x5, Fredricks (M) 2x4, A. Roesler (H) 4x5, Galezzi (H) 2x6, Simon (H) 4x6. 2B—Shere, Haueter, TJ Klawitter, Simon. HR—Bohlman, Shere, Galezzi, Simons, S. Roesler (H).

SO—Marro 3, Malmanger 2, Muller 3, Massey 3. BB—Marro 1, Malmanger 1, Muller 2.