STOUGHTON

Each time manager Jon Frey asked Brent Cashore if he was good to pitch another inning, he got the same response.

"I'm going again."

The Evansville pitcher kept delivering, too.

Cashore limited Stoughton's dangerous lineup to one run over eight innings Sunday and the Evansville Jays used a big first inning to build a lead the Merchants could not overcome.

Evansville pulled off its second straight road playoff upset, winning 7-3 to claim the Home Talent League's Southeast Section title and advance to the Final Four for the second straight season.

Cashore gave up a run in the second and then threw six straight scoreless frames before turning the ball over to Jameson Lavery for the ninth.

"I can't think of one guy who has had more of an impact this postseason than Brent," Lavery said. "It has changed the dynamic of our pitching.

"To have a guy come in and throw like that, three weeks in a row in do-or-die baseball, that's huge."

Cashore owns a 1.35 ERA over 20 innings in his last three starts--the regular-season finale against Fort Atkinson and both playoff games. He threw 126 pitches Sunday against Stoughton, striking out three and scattering eight hits.

"I was feeling good, feeling comfortable," Cashore said. "If you can throw multiple pitches and throw them for strikes, you’re going to keep guys off balance."

Lavery drove in four runs and had two hits, including a two-run home run in the fifth that widened Evansville's lead to 7-1. Lavery deposited a 1-1 fastball from Stoughton's Ben Riffle over the fence in left-center.

"I can't remember the last time I've done that," Lavery said. "You can do everything right in baseball and still fail, so I guess you can run into something like that once in a while."

The Jays turned three Stoughton errors and three hits into five runs in the top of the first.

That was all the cushion Cashore would need, but there were still some tense moments.

In the fifth, Stoughton loaded the bases with one out, only to have Ryan Nyhagen hit a mile-high pop-up to Lavery at third and Chris Lund fly out to right.

An inning later, the Merchants had two runners on with two outs when leadoff hitter Ervin Medina hit a fly to center. Outfielder Johannes Haakenson appeared to lose the ball in the sun, but he staggered to his left and caught the ball a few inches above the ground, generating groans and curses from the Stoughton dugout.

The Merchants scored two runs off Lavery in the ninth, though the 2013 Parkview High and 2017 UW-La Crosse graduate did strike out the side. He got Caleb Broege swinging after Stoughton had loaded the bases with two outs.

Evansville's Nolan Strzok and Cashore each had two hits, while Rob Dimery had two RBI. No. 9 hitter Tanner Klitzke led Stoughton with four hits. The Merchants committed five errors in the loss--their first since July 7.

The Jays have won six straight games, with the last four coming on the road. They'll open the Final Four round robin with two more road games--Aug. 25 and Sept. 1--before finally returning home Sept. 8.

The section champion with the best record following the round robin wins the Home Talent League's overall championship.

During last season's Final Four, Evansville was outscored 16-3 in three losses, with Verona winning the title.

"The Final Four was cool and all last year, but we have more weapons this year to do actually something with it," Lavery said. "It’s been a little bit different, but I feel like we’re peaking later in the year this year."

EVANSVILLE 7, STOUGHTON 3

Evansville;500;020;000--7;7;1

Stoughton;010;000;002--3;11;5

B. Cashore, Lavery (9); Riffle

Leading hitters--Strzok (E) 2x5, Lavery (E) 2x3, B. Cashore (E) 2x4, Herdenez (S) 2x5, Schretenthaler (S) 2x4, Klitzke (S) 4x4. 2B--Fuentes (S), Klitzke. HR--Lavery.

SO--B. Cashore 3, Lavery 3, Riffle 5. BB--B. Cashore 1, Riffle 1.