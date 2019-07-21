Lucas Gregory threw six shutout innings and hit a three-run home run to lead the Albion Tigers to a 10-0 win Sunday over Waterloo and at least a share of the Home Talent League Southeast Section crown.

The Tigers (13-1) also got some help from Cambridge, which upset second-place Jefferson 3-0 on Sunday. Albion needs to win just one of its final two regular season games to win an outright division title.

Gregory's blast came during a four-run bottom of the second that gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead. Jaden Johnson connected for a solo home run in the fifth and led Albion with three hits.

Albion will travel to Fort Atkinson on Saturday.

Evansville 11, Utica 6--The Jays slugged 17 hits in a road win over Utica to take over sole possession of fourth place in the Southeast Section.

Joe Cox was 4-for-6 with four runs scored and three RBI and Johannes Haakenson and Rob Dimery each had three hits for Evansville (8-5), which led 8-0 after two innings.

The Jays will play a doubleheader against McFarland on Sunday.

ALBION 10, WATERLOO 0 (8)

Waterloo;000;000;00—0;4;5

Albion;240;110;11—10;13;1

Duckert; L. Gregory, Oren (7), J. Zeimet

Leading hitters—Hensler (W) 3x4, L. Gregory (A) 2x2, J. Zeimet (A) 2x4, Johnson (A) 3x3, Taylor (A) 2x2. 2B—J. Zeimet, Oren, Johnson. HR—Johnson, L.Gregory.

SO—Duckert 2, L. Gregory 8, J. Zeimet 1. BB—Duckert 6, L. Gregory 2.

EVANSVILLE 11, UTICA 6

Evansville;350;002;010--11;17;2

Utica;100;300;200--6;12;3

Tr. Aasen, France (8); Skokstad, Nelson (7)

Leading hitters--Haakenson (E) 3x6, B. Cashore (E) 2x5, Cox (E) 4x6, Dimery (E) 3x4, Lavery (E) 2x5, Hildebrandt (U) 2x5, Woodstock (U) 2x4. 2B--Haakenson 2, Cox 2, Strzok (E), Reisdorf (U), Woodstock, Raff (U), Skokstad (U).

SO--Tr. Aasen 2, France 1, Skokstad 3. BB--Tr. Aasen 1, France 1, Nelson 1.