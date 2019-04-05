Matt Hanewall is showing no signs of slowing down.

After scoring four goals in two games last weekend, the Janesville Jets forward added two more goals Friday to lead Janesville in a 4-2 win over the host Springfield Jr. Blues.

The Jets opened the scoring with Nick Gonrowski’s first-period goal, his first as a Jet. Springfield tied the game in the opening minutes of the second period, but Hanewall took over from there.

Hanewall’s 19th goal this year came a minute after Springfield’s tying goal, just five minutes into the second period.

The Jets thought Sean Driscoll had scored seconds earlier, but the referee waved it off before Hanewall scored on the rebound.

Hanewall scored his 20th goal of the season midway through the second period to give the Jets the 3-1 lead. The Jets have now had a 20-goal scorer in each of the last 10 seasons.

Springfield kept it close with a late goal from Sam Sterne to make it 3-2, but the Jets widened their lead again on a Parker Lindauer deflection.

Jets goalie Cole Brady recorded 27 saves in his 21st win of the season. The same two teams play Saturday in Springfield for Janesville’s regular season finale.

JANESVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD 2

Janesville;1;2;1--4

Springfield;0;1;1--2

First period

J--Gonrowski (Nicholas Nardella, Parker Lindauer), 2:52.

Second period

S--Caden Villegas (Brandon Puricelli, Brendan Aird), pp, 4:23. J--Hanewall, 5:33. J--Hanewall, 12:53.

Third period

S--Sterne, 13:57. J—Lindauer (Philip Bjorkman), 15:40.

Saves--Brady 27, Williams (S) 17, Graham (S) 11.