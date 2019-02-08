Matt Hanewall scored just over two minutes into overtime as the Janesville Jets opened a weekend series against the Chippewa Steel with a 2-1 North American Hockey League victory in Chippewa Falls.

Hanewall’s 11th goal of the season came off an assist from Jack Vincent and boosted the Jets (22-16-2-2) to their second straight win. The Steel (14-26-2-1) remain in last place in the Midwest Division.

Erik Bargholtz gave the Jets the lead at 14:25 in the first period. Killian Kiecker-Olson answered for the Steel at 3:06 in the second period.

Chippewa goalie Josh Langford made 37 saves, while Janesville’s Garrett Nieto stopped 26 saves in his return from an injury that kept him out since early October.

JANESVILLE 2, CHIPPEWA 1

Janesville 1 0 0 1—2

Chippewa 0 1 0 0—1

First period

J—Erik Bargholtz (Sean Driscoll, Nick Gonrowski), 14:25.

Second period

C—Killian Kiecker-Olson (Spencer Oyler, Camden Thiesing), 3:06.

Overtime

J—Matt Hanewall (Jack Vincent), 2:01.