Say hello to Matt Hatty-wall.

It's not perfect, but the nickname christened by the Janesville Jets' official Twitter account was fitting Friday evening as Hanewall found the back of the net three times in the first period.

The Chicago native recorded his first career hat trick and four other players scored as the Jets defeated the Minnesota Magicians 7-4 to end a seven-game losing streak.

The Magicians (35-22-2-0) pulled within a goal less than three minutes into the third period, but Robby Newton answered with his first NAHL goal. Nicholas Nardella and Carter Hottmann added late goals to pad Janesville's lead.

The Jets (28-25-2-3) tied their season-high for scoring and won for the first time since March 8 but didn't gain any ground in the Midwest Division playoff race. Third-place Springfield routed Chippewa 7-3, locking Janesville into fourth place with two games left in the regular season.

The Jets will face No. 1 Fairbanks in the first round of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Janesville closes the regular season at Springfield on April 5 and April 6.

JANESVILLE 7, MINNESOTA 4

Minnesota;1;1;2--4

Janesville;3;2;2--7

First period

J--Matt Hanewall (Justin Englekes, Jordon Halverson), 3:26. M--Ben Schultheis (Moritz Wirth, Jake Hale), 4:52. J--Hanewall (Nicholas Nardella, Parker Lindauer), 8:05. J--Hanewall (Erik Bargholtz, Nick Gonrowski), 17:59.

Second period

M--Jackson Jutting (Jack Jensen, Chris Konin), 5:56. J--Logan Ommen (Halverson, Erik Palmqvist), 18:41. J--Nardella (Engelkes, Gonrowski), 19:34.

Third period

M--Hale (Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, Schultheis), 1:09. M--John Keranen (Valentino Passarelli, Nick Lanigan), 2:41. J--Robby Newton (Lindauer), 6:30. J--Carter Hottmann (Sean Driscoll), 15:05.