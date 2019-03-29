01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

Say hello to Matt Hatty-wall. 

It's not perfect, but the nickname christened by the Janesville Jets' official Twitter account was fitting Friday evening as Hanewall found the back of the net three times in the first period.

The Chicago native recorded his first career hat trick and four other players scored as the Jets defeated the Minnesota Magicians 7-4 to end a seven-game losing streak. 

The Magicians (35-22-2-0) pulled within a goal less than three minutes into the third period, but Robby Newton answered with his first NAHL goal. Nicholas Nardella and Carter Hottmann added late goals to pad Janesville's lead.  

The Jets (28-25-2-3) tied their season-high for scoring and won for the first time since March 8 but didn't gain any ground in the Midwest Division playoff race. Third-place Springfield routed Chippewa 7-3, locking Janesville into fourth place with two games left in the regular season. 

The Jets will face No. 1 Fairbanks in the first round of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Janesville closes the regular season at Springfield on April 5 and April 6. 

JANESVILLE 7, MINNESOTA 4

Minnesota;1;1;2--4

Janesville;3;2;2--7

First period

J--Matt Hanewall (Justin Englekes, Jordon Halverson), 3:26. M--Ben Schultheis (Moritz Wirth, Jake Hale), 4:52. J--Hanewall (Nicholas Nardella, Parker Lindauer), 8:05. J--Hanewall (Erik Bargholtz, Nick Gonrowski), 17:59. 

Second period

M--Jackson Jutting (Jack Jensen, Chris Konin), 5:56. J--Logan Ommen (Halverson, Erik Palmqvist), 18:41. J--Nardella (Engelkes, Gonrowski), 19:34.

Third period

M--Hale (Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, Schultheis), 1:09. M--John Keranen (Valentino Passarelli, Nick Lanigan), 2:41. J--Robby Newton (Lindauer), 6:30. J--Carter Hottmann (Sean Driscoll), 15:05. 

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.