The Janesville Jets finally unpacked their brooms Saturday night.

Matt Hanewall scored two goals during a third-period charge as the Jets defeated the Chippewa Steel 3-2 in a North American Hockey League game Saturday to secure their first weekend sweep since mid-December.

Janesville (23-16-2-2) improved to 6-2 against Chippewa (14-27-2-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Killian Kiecker-Olson’s goal at 11:29 in the second period.

The Jets scored three straight goals in the third period to take command, beginning with Philip Bjorkman’s goal with 9:47 left. Hanewall, who scored in overtime to give the Jets a win in the series opener Friday, tallied the next two goals to give Janesville a 3-1 lead.

Janesville opens a six-game homestand Friday against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

JANESVILLE 3, CHIPPEWA 2

Janesville 0 0 3—3

Chippewa 0 1 1—2

Second period

C—Killian Kiecker-Olson (Connor Szmul, Camden Thiesing), 11:29.

Third period

J—Philip Bjorkman (Nicholas Nardella, Sean Driscoll), 10:13. J—Matt Hanewall (Nardella, Driscoll), 16:11. J—Hanewall (Driscoll), 19:03. C—Hutson Collins (Chase Davidson, Isaac Moberg), 20:00.

Saves—Sam Metcalf (J) 29, Igor Samokhvalov (C) 15.