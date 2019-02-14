JANESVILLE

Matt Hanewall insists his recent scoring streak is a byproduct of playing alongside strong linemates.

Hanewall’s coaches say the player is being modest.

The Janesville Jets forward has turned up the dial on his training and preparation, and it is paying off in a big way. Hanewall has the game-winning goal in every single outing during the Jets’ three-game winning streak as they prepare for this weekend’s home series against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

“He’s earning his ice time and earning everything he’s getting right now,” Jets head coach Corey Leivermann said. “He’s kind of a man on a mission to get his Division I college commitment.

“He’s doing all the little things. He’s taken some big strides with his diet, his working out. He’s kind of trying to become a pro. It’s nice to see him get rewarded.”

Hanewall has 12 goals and 12 assists in 42 games with the Jets this year. Five of those 24 points—four goals and an assist—have come within the last three games.

He scored twice against Springfield on Feb. 2, including the game-winning goal in overtime. Last Friday, he made it back-to-back overtime winners in a 2-1 victory at Chippewa. And the next night he had the primary assist on the goal that gave the Jets a 2-1 lead and scored one of his own to make it 3-1 in what turned out to be a 3-2 victory.

“My teammates have just been setting me up really nice,” Hanewall said. “I’m fortunate enough to have linemates that can get me the puck and let me do my thing. They make plays for me and open up the ice to let me use my speed.”

That speed becomes even more of a weapon in overtime games, when teams skate three-on-three and often go end-to-end for the entire extra five minutes.

“I know everybody is tired out there if it’s overtime,” Hanewall said. “But since it’s three-on-three, I get to use my speed more. Anytime I get out there I try to conserve my legs a little bit until I get the puck, and then I explode out and use my speed to get to the net.”

As a 1998-born player, Hanewall is one of the Jets’ veteran players hoping to earn a spot on a college roster by the end of the season.

Leivermann said Hanewall’s recent streak has led to some increased chatter about the Chicago native.

“There’s been some schools chatting since he’s been scoring some goals,” said Leivermann, who took over as head coach just after the new year. “The style we’re trying to play fits him to a ‘T’—fast, hard-nosed play. It’s good to see him succeed.”

Hanewall is happy that his success has led to the team’s recent winning streak. After sputtering a bit to put together victories after Leivermann took over and installed new systems, Hanewall said the team is trending in the right direction for the home stretch of the regular season.

“We’re just getting up to the level that we want to play at for the rest of the season,” he said. “I think the coaching change mixed things up a little. We’re buying into the new systems that are in, and everyone is finding their role and we’re playing really well right now.”

Commitments coming?

Leivermann said he suspects the Jets’ first in-season college commitment could come after next week’s Top Prospects event.

Brenden Olsen, Erik Palmqvist and Sean Driscoll will represent the Jets on the Midwest Division team, with Erik Bargholtz and Cole Brady playing on “Selects” teams, designated for players who have already committed collegiately.

“It’s kind of the last kick of the can for a lot of these (veteran) guys,” Leivermann said. “That’s the message to some of our younger kids, that they want to help these older guys get their deals. Your job is to not only help your own career, but to help some of these older guys succeed. They’ve truly started buying in to what we’re trying to achieve.”