Thanksgiving is on a Thursday this year. Next month, Christmas Day will be on Dec. 25. There is no point in mentioning Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day firearm deer season kicks off tomorrow. All Wisconsin residents with a Glasgow Coma Scale rating above 3 are aware of this hallowed fact.
Somewhere in a basement box is a yellowed, black and white Kodak of this writer posing with a spike buck in 1962. I was wearing a black-and-white checkered mackinaw parka and an ear-to-ear grin. The spiker was glassy eyed and appeared baffled.
A few folks may read this column looking for a clue on where or how to set up tomorrow morning. If this is the case, you might as well spend the evening Googling recipes for tag soup.
Deer hunting is all about being in the moment. Plans for tomorrow’s hunt—including your role in it—were likely already established by your hunting tribal elders.
Group hunts have long been part of our rich deer pursuit traditions here in the Land of Cheese. When one of the “kids” makes a clean shot on a mature animal, all experience a vicarious thrill and affirmation of tradition.
Maybe you’re a “lone wolf” with a self-perceived hunting skill set that will dictate which stand you’ll perch in tomorrow morning. If there is indecision at this point in the countdown to legal shooting time it’s probably driven by wind direction when heading out the door long before dawn.
There will be a few monster bucks harvested tomorrow. They are undeniable trophies. But unlike archery hunting a big buck that steps into the path of a bullet is just having a really bad day.
A trophy is in the eye of the beholder, be it a 190-incher or a first kill spiker.
Those who behold a trophy enshrined on a wall will weigh another’s triumph through a prism of personal experience.
A 10-pound walleye taken out of Bussey Creek will surely garner praise and adulation. A trophy with identical dimensions brought home from Lake Erie will only prompt a “nice fish’ comment.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc
