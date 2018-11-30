Janesville Craig had plenty of success in its season-opening meet against Verona—including the program’s first-ever win by a female wrestler over a male foe.
The Cougars won 69-6 and lost just a single match. Craig head coach Mark Mullen was happy with his team’s season debut.
“For an opening match, the kids wrestled pretty well,” Mullen said. “They gave it a good effort.”
Last year’s Division 1 state tournament runner-up Keeanu Benton was one of five Craig wrestlers who won by forfeit.
Craig’s Belle Goethe made program history, becoming the first female wrestler to defeat a male wrestler in a 7-5 overtime win at 113 pounds.
“She made history with the win,” Mullen said. “She found way to win in overtime and got the takedown to win, too.”
Craig hosts Madison Memorial at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CRAIG 69, VERONA 6
182—Armani Bates (C) won by forfeit. 185—Mitchell Schumann (C) won by forfeit. 220—Brady Schenk (C) won by forfeit. 285—Keeanu Benton (C) won by forfeit. 106—Joey Coulter (C) pinned Logan Lafler, 1:46. 113—Belle Goethe (C) def. Astheon Labergh 7-5 in OT. 120—Juan Armas (C) pinned Shawn Pary, 5:11.
126—Grandau (V) pinned Hunter Kleitz, 3:30. 132—Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Logan Neuroth, 1:35. 138—Joe Bellomo (C) def. Cale Wozniak 1-0. 145—Aiden Romack (C) pinned Zack Morrison 2:54.152—Davon Serrano (C) won by forfeit. 160—Jordan Thompson (C) pinned Spencer Lokken, 1:02. 170—Marshall Getchell (C) def. Caden Page 7-1.
