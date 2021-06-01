The team of Dustin Frohne and Matt Loertscher won the Hass VFW RMGA Tournament on Sunday at Riverside Golf Course.
Frohne and Loertscher shot a 14-under score of 130 to win the shamble format by three strokes over the teams of Ryne Clatworthy and Matt Ellis, along with Michael and Terry Kletzien.
The tournament was named in honor of the late Jeff Hassinger, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime supporter of the Riverside Men’s Golf Association.
A total of 130 golfers participated, with RMGA delivering a check to the Janesville VFW for $1,040 in Hassinger’s honor.
Hass VFW RMGA Tournament
At Riverside (Par 72)FINAL RESULTSDustin Frohne/Matt Loertscher 130
Ryne Clatworthy/Matt Ellis 133
Michael Kletzien/Terry Kletzien 133
Chad Sullivan/Bryce Sullivan 135
Jacob Downing/Matt Runde 136
Bill Hassinger/Jake Hassinger 136
Paul Sullivan/Jeremy Zahn 136
Curt Terry/Benjamin Terry 136
Thomas Cook/Kevin Riley 137
Kraig Showen/Jerod Albrecht 137
Jose Perez/King Clark 138
Gary Dulin/TJ Noll 138
Evan Diece/David Diece 138
Joseph Jester/Erik Sheldon 138
Brent Kern/Brent Corey 138
Dan Bloom/Shannon Dooley 138
Dustin Richards/Nick Corban 139
Gary Neumueller/Tim Millis 139
Dan Hermanson/Greg Mullen 140
Jared Bakke/Jerry Rabbach 140
Sal Gomez/Matt Kempfer 140
Jeff DeGarmo/Rob Ackerman 140
Lance Baior/Adam Kerbel 141
Brian Brieske/Joe Clough 141
Gale Alderman/Jeff Waite 142
Jim Hudson/Nick Hagen 142
Steve Loomis/Austin Purdy 143
Bill Hess/Tom Flora 143
Steve Hefty/Andy Hagen 143
Aaron Manogue/Dan Kelly 144
Dave Larson/Rick Berry 144
Jerry Myszewski/Rich Fugate 144
James II Clough/Pete Clough 144
John Fugate/Dave Delamater 144
Robert Schroyer/Dave Applegate 145
Randy Krueger/Tom Collins 145
Brian Cherry/Steve Caya 145
Tom Hillison/Tim Terry 146
Jason Collas/Gary Jr. Polglaze 146
Paul Burkholder/Mike Oliver 147
Dan Byrne/Blair Schmeiser 147
Brian Schroeder/Shawn Uschan 147
David Sagaitis/Paul Wiese 147
Jason Cox/Craig March 148
Greg Fiedler/Jeff Luek 148
Rick DeWitt/Marcus Smith 148
Bob Stluka/Peter dePoutiloff 149
Tim Anderson/Cliff Wakefield 149
Dave Fleig/Scott Waddell 150
Tom Carpenter/Jim Crawford 151
Jacob Luek/Mike Moe 151
Daryl Rosenbaum/Larry Kotwitz 151
Ted Jappert/Jordan Manthey 152
Tom Vogt/Larry Vogt 152
David Walker/Dan Saunders 153
Tim Sheehy/David Bitter 153
Robert Oliver/Tim Beggs 154
Rob Terry/John Husen 155