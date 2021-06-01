The team of Dustin Frohne and Matt Loertscher won the Hass VFW RMGA Tournament on Sunday at Riverside Golf Course.

Frohne and Loertscher shot a 14-under score of 130 to win the shamble format by three strokes over the teams of Ryne Clatworthy and Matt Ellis, along with Michael and Terry Kletzien.

The tournament was named in honor of the late Jeff Hassinger, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime supporter of the Riverside Men’s Golf Association.

A total of 130 golfers participated, with RMGA delivering a check to the Janesville VFW for $1,040 in Hassinger’s honor.

Hass VFW RMGA Tournament

At Riverside (Par 72)FINAL RESULTSDustin Frohne/Matt Loertscher 130

Ryne Clatworthy/Matt Ellis 133

Michael Kletzien/Terry Kletzien 133

Chad Sullivan/Bryce Sullivan 135

Jacob Downing/Matt Runde 136

Bill Hassinger/Jake Hassinger 136

Paul Sullivan/Jeremy Zahn 136

Curt Terry/Benjamin Terry 136

Thomas Cook/Kevin Riley 137

Kraig Showen/Jerod Albrecht 137

Jose Perez/King Clark 138

Gary Dulin/TJ Noll 138

Evan Diece/David Diece 138

Joseph Jester/Erik Sheldon 138

Brent Kern/Brent Corey 138

Dan Bloom/Shannon Dooley 138

Dustin Richards/Nick Corban 139

Gary Neumueller/Tim Millis 139

Dan Hermanson/Greg Mullen 140

Jared Bakke/Jerry Rabbach 140

Sal Gomez/Matt Kempfer 140

Jeff DeGarmo/Rob Ackerman 140

Lance Baior/Adam Kerbel 141

Brian Brieske/Joe Clough 141

Gale Alderman/Jeff Waite 142

Jim Hudson/Nick Hagen 142

Steve Loomis/Austin Purdy 143

Bill Hess/Tom Flora 143

Steve Hefty/Andy Hagen 143

Aaron Manogue/Dan Kelly 144

Dave Larson/Rick Berry 144

Jerry Myszewski/Rich Fugate 144

James II Clough/Pete Clough 144

John Fugate/Dave Delamater 144

Robert Schroyer/Dave Applegate 145

Randy Krueger/Tom Collins 145

Brian Cherry/Steve Caya 145

Tom Hillison/Tim Terry 146

Jason Collas/Gary Jr. Polglaze 146

Paul Burkholder/Mike Oliver 147

Dan Byrne/Blair Schmeiser 147

Brian Schroeder/Shawn Uschan 147

David Sagaitis/Paul Wiese 147

Jason Cox/Craig March 148

Greg Fiedler/Jeff Luek 148

Rick DeWitt/Marcus Smith 148

Bob Stluka/Peter dePoutiloff 149

Tim Anderson/Cliff Wakefield 149

Dave Fleig/Scott Waddell 150

Tom Carpenter/Jim Crawford 151

Jacob Luek/Mike Moe 151

Daryl Rosenbaum/Larry Kotwitz 151

Ted Jappert/Jordan Manthey 152

Tom Vogt/Larry Vogt 152

David Walker/Dan Saunders 153

Tim Sheehy/David Bitter 153

Robert Oliver/Tim Beggs 154

Rob Terry/John Husen 155

