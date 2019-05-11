Drew Freitag came up clutch in his debut for the Milton Raptors.

Freitag threw three innings in relief and hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth as the Raptors picked up a 5-4 walk-off win over the Ashippun Mudcats in their home opener at Schilberg Park.

Milton improved to 1-1 in the Rock River League, while Ashippun dropped to 0-2.

Freitag, who recently completed his sophomore season for Beloit College's baseball team, went 2-for-5 in the win.

“He had a pretty good Raptor debut,” Milton manager Doug Welch said of Freitag. “We called on him to pitch three innings and then he got the big hit at the end to win it.”

The Mudcats jumped on Milton starter TJ Klawitter for three runs in the top of the first, but scored just two runs the rest of the way.

Milton tied the game in the ninth when Jeff Jacobson beat out an infield single. Freitag lined a single to the gap in left-center to score Sam McCann and end the game.

Jacobson and JT Smithback each had two hits for the Raptors, who will host Hustisford next Sunday.

MILTON 5, ASHIPPUN 4

Ashippun;301;000;100—4;10;2

Milton;001;001;102—5;10;1

Krawer, Leslie (6), Gross (9); Klawitter 6, Freitag (7)

Leading hitters—Jacobson (M) 2x5, Freitag (M) 2x5, Smithback (M) 2x5, Leslie (A) 3x5, Pierson (A) 2x5. 2B—Gross.

SO—Leslie 4, Gross 1, Klawitter 5, Freitag 4. BB—Leslie 1, Gross 1, Klawitter 2.