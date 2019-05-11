01STOCK_BASEBALL

Drew Freitag came up clutch in his debut for the Milton Raptors.

Freitag threw three innings in relief and hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth as the Raptors picked up a 5-4 walk-off win over the Ashippun Mudcats in their home opener at Schilberg Park.

Milton improved to 1-1 in the Rock River League, while Ashippun dropped to 0-2.

Freitag, who recently completed his sophomore season for Beloit College's baseball team, went 2-for-5 in the win. 

“He had a pretty good Raptor debut,” Milton manager Doug Welch said of Freitag. “We called on him to pitch three innings and then he got the big hit at the end to win it.”

The Mudcats jumped on Milton starter TJ Klawitter for three runs in the top of the first, but scored just two runs the rest of the way.

Milton tied the game in the ninth when Jeff Jacobson beat out an infield single. Freitag lined a single to the gap in left-center to score Sam McCann and end the game.

Jacobson and JT Smithback each had two hits for the Raptors, who will host Hustisford next Sunday.

MILTON 5, ASHIPPUN 4

Ashippun;301;000;100—4;10;2

Milton;001;001;102—5;10;1

Krawer, Leslie (6), Gross (9); Klawitter 6, Freitag (7)

Leading hitters—Jacobson (M) 2x5, Freitag (M) 2x5, Smithback (M) 2x5, Leslie (A) 3x5, Pierson (A) 2x5. 2B—Gross.

SO—Leslie 4, Gross 1, Klawitter 5, Freitag 4. BB—Leslie 1, Gross 1, Klawitter 2.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.