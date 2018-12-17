JANESVILLE
When Ross Mauermann felt pain near his ankle during a preseason hockey game in Germany, he did not think much of it.
The particular play was not out of the ordinary, and the Janesville native has been relatively lucky over the course of his career—whether in the junior ranks, at the college level or now playing professionally.
Mauermann eventually realized that he had suffered a freak injury.
“It was the second shift of my first preseason game, and I was protecting the puck and trying to make a move on a guy, and he must have wiped out and his skate caught me right above my skate,” Mauermann said. “It cut me, but I didn’t even know it happened. It was painful, but I just thought my skate gave out, and I skated back to the bench.
“Then I could see my sock was cut, my skate had a gash out of it and I was bleeding like crazy.”
Still, Mauermann said, the situation did not appear to be any sort of emergency. He got the cut stitched up and hoped he would recover and get back on the ice quickly.
It wasn’t until weeks later that an MRI revealed he needed surgery that will likely cause him to miss most or all of this season—his third with the Fischtown Penguins of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.
“I actually worked back into playing the final two preseason games and the first couple regular-season games, but after the third one, my ankle had inflamed back up even worse than it originally was,” Mauermann said. “I had an MRI, and I had a cut tendon.
“I just assumed it was OK. And for me, personally, not having any injuries in the past, you just think, ‘I’m fine. I’ll bounce back.’”
Mauermann spoke about the injury Friday during the Janesville Jets’ 2-0 victory over the visiting Minnesota Magicians.
The Jets used the weekend to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. Mauermann, a Janesville Parker High graduate, was part of the Jets’ first seasons in town, and his jersey has been retired by the North American Hockey League team.
Mauermann, whose father, John, coaches the city’s boys high school co-op team, and whose sister, Alexis, plays for the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s program, won a collegiate national championship at Providence College in 2015.
A pair of autographed Ross Mauermann jerseys raised $1,000 at auction, with the money benefiting the city’s youth and high school programs.
“When I was a kid, this was a unique opportunity for me to get to stick around, and I’m thankful that they were able to bring a team into town,” he said of his time with the Jets. “It was a chance for me to develop my game and see where I ranked against some of the better players without having to leave Janesville.”
Mauermann said that while he’s missing playing this season, he’s enjoying the extended time back in the United States. It has allowed him to see Alexis play in college games for the first time, and to see his other sister, Emily, earn her Master’s degree this past weekend.
“I wouldn’t normally be home for Christmas, so I’m just trying to make the most of things,” Mauermann said. “And things are heading the right direction in terms of healing.”
He said he will return to Germany at the end of this month to continue rehab. His insurance is through the Penguins, who also provide him with an apartment and vehicle in Germany.
The season runs until early March, so there is a chance Mauermann could return by the end of the regular season or the postseason, depending on how his ankle progresses.
Asked how long he can keep his hockey career going, he said, “We’ll see. It’s always been a year-to-year thing for me with hockey, in general, even going back to high school and the Jets.”
An injury may be plaguing this particular season, but the successful years have continued piling up over the past decade.
