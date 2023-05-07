BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp danced around plenty of trouble against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday’s series finale.
An unearned run here, a home run or two there, but the Sky Carp were only facing a manageable 3-1 deficit heading into the eighth inning.
But eventually, those dancing shoes are going to get worn down to the soles.
The Whitecaps erupted for a four-run eighth as they took down the Sky Carp 7-2 on a midsummer-like afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.
“West Michigan was really aggressive at the plate today,” catcher Joe Mack said. “They were taking really good pitches and driving them.”
It is the first series loss of the season for Beloit, which only won two of six against West Michigan.
The Whitecaps scattered seven hits off of starter Luis Palacios, who went six innings, but he only allowed three runs, two of them earned. He issued no walks and struck out seven.
“Luis limited the damage very, very well,” Mack said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he stuck around and executed some pitches really nicely. He was able to stay in counts and get ahead of batters.”
Palacios came in with a 1.29 ERA across two starts, but West Michigan did everything they could to test him.
Justice Bigbie eventually scored after reaching second after his fly ball was dropped by center fielder Dalvy Rosario.
Danny Serretti led off the fourth with a homer, but Palacios got the next two batters out.
It was a frequent sight on Friday, Palacios would get into some trouble but would ultimately work his way out of it.
“Luis is a different breed out there,” Mack said. “He is very calm and collected. He’s just staying positive out there, and that sets a really good example for the rest of our team.”
Roberto Campos homered to make it 3-1 in the fifth, and Kyle Crigger had a tough eighth where he allowed four earned runs that would sink the Sky Carp’s chances of a comeback.
It was a rare blowup for the Beloit bullpen, which came into the game with a league-low 2.99 ERA.
And while the Sky Carp offense scattered seven hits from six different batters, none of them were timely as they went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Mack hit in both runs for Beloit as he smacked an RBI single to left in the second and brought another runner home with a ground out in the ninth.
The Sky Carp have Monday off before heading to Fort Wayne for a six-game series with the Tincaps.
Friday recap: Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez struggled, allowing five runs, four of them earned in three innings as the Sky Carp fell 5-3.
The bullpen only allowed one hit over the next six innings, but Beloit couldn’t muster up enough offense.
Jake Thompson homered and Yiddi Cappe and Brady Allen each had two hits.
Saturday recap: Zach King pitched six innings of three-hit, no-run baseball while Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard locked down a 4-0 shutout for Beloit.
Joshua Zamora had an inside-the-park home run in the sixth as the Sky Carp scattered single runs in four different innings.
SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE
WHITECAPS 7, SKY CARP 2
W. Michigan 010 110 040 — 7 13 0
Beloit 010 000 001 — 2 7 1
W. MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Campos, cf, 6-1-1-1 Jung, 2b, 4-0-1–1 Serretti, ss, 5-1-2-2 Bigbie, lf, 5-1-0-0 Pacheco, 3b, 3-1-0-1 Crouch, c, 4-1-2-0 Walker, rf, 5-0-4-0 Burgess, dh, 3-1-0-0 Meyers, 1b, 4-1-3-1. Totals: 39-7-13-6.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-1-0 Watson, ss, 3-1-2-0 Cappe, 2b, 3-0-0-0 Thompson, 1b, 3-1-1-0 Allen, rf, 2-0-0-0 Mack, c, 4-0-1-2 Rosario, cf, 4-0-1-0 Zubia, dh, 3-0-0-0 Zamora, 3b, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 29-2-7-2.
PB: Mack. E: Rosario. CS: Bradshaw. SF: Pachecho. 2B: Walker, Thompson, Watson. HR: Serretti, Campos.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W. Michigan, Burhenn (4.0-4-1-1-1-1) Pinales (W,2-0,1.0-0-0-0-0-2) Michael (H,1,1.0-1-0-0-1-0) Holub (H,3,1.0-0-0-0-1-0) Mattison (1.0-1-0-0-0-1) Tortosa (1.0-1-1-1-2-0). Beloit, Palacios (L,1-1,6.0-7-3-2-0-7) Schrand (1.0-2-0-0-0-0) Crigger (0.1-1-4-4-2-0) Jozwiak (1.2-3-0-0-2-1).
WP: Crigger. HBP: Burgess (by Crigger) Meyers (by Jozwiak). T: 2:30. Att. 1,336.