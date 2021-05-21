The penalty box has been the Achilles Heel for the Janesville Jets this season.
That was the case again Friday night.
Kenai River scored four power-play goals en route to a 6-4 win over the Jets in the first game of the best-of-five NAHL playoff series at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The Brown Bears lead 1-0 after one period and pushed the lead to 5-1 after two periods thanks to four power-play goals in the period.
Max Helgeson, who had two assists for Kenai River, added a shorthanded goal in the third period.
Shane Ott scored two goals for the Jets.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Ice Arena.
KENAI RIVER 6, JANESVILLE 4
Kenai River;1;4;1--6
Janesville;0;1;3--4
First Period
KR--Daymin Dodge (Max Helgeson) 3:03
Second Period
KR--Morgan Winters (Helgeson), pp, :57. J--Shane Ott (Matthew Romer) 1:46. KR--Jake Veri (Theo Thrun, Dodge), pp, 7:06. KR--Winters, pp, 13:42. KR--Brandon McNamara, pp, 15:06
Third Period
J--Cade Destefani (Charlie Schoen) :19. KR--Helgeson, sh, 1:05. J--Ott (Schoen) 11:52. J--Dominic Bartecko (Max Itagaki, AJ Casperson) 16:56]
Saves--Luke Pavicich (KR) 32, Riley Sims (J) 24, Owen Millward (J) 2