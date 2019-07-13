Four Janesville baseball teams combined to go a perfect 8-0 in state tournament action Saturday.

The Janesville 11U highlighted the local squads by winning the Cal Ripken State Tournament held in Dodgeville with a 4-1 record in the three-day competition.

14U

The 14U squad won two games at the Babe Ruth State Tournament at Eau Claire.

Janesville won its first game 13-1 over Green Bay. Eight different players had one hit apiece. Trey Bock was the winning pitcher.

Janesville then defeated Stevens Point 12-0. Riley Waucop allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings to earn the win.

13U

The Janesville 13U squad crushed two opponents in the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Eau Claire.

Janesville defeated Bay Port 20-1 as Isaac Arellano threw a five-inning no-hitter while striking out four.

Tady Sihabouth and Charlie Claas then teamed up on the mound to shut out Eau Claire 11-0. Sihabouth struck out nine in 3 2/3 innings. Claas then came on and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings.

Janesville, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, plays at 8 a.m. today in the double-elimination event.

11U

The Janesville 11U squad outscored five opponents 63-28 to advance to the Ohio Valley Regional to be held in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, starting Friday.

Members of the squad are Mason Arrowood, Jake Cummins, Charlie Fitzke, Nolan Hanel, Trey Jones, Alex Lawton, Jakob Martin, Parker McCormick, Sam Nickols, Brady Reed, Carter Steuck, Liam Taylor, Carter Thompson and Logan Weiland.

Brian Martin, Brad Fitzke and Tyler Allison are the coaches.

10U

The Janesville 10U squad had 16 hits in each game to defeat Stevens Point 24-1 and D.C. Everest 16-8.

Chase Barr, Carter Vande Berg and Jackson Spielmann were co-players of the game in the victory over Stevens Point. Spielmann and Barr were each 3-for-3, and Vande Berg had a triple.

Henry Simmons was the player of the game in the win over D.C. Everest. Simmons was 4-for-4 with a triple. Genry Madsen was 4-for-5 with a double.