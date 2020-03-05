The Janesville Jets went into their three-game weekend believing two victories would carry them a long way in their quest to make the NAHL playoffs.
They will now need a home sweep to accomplish that goal.
The host Chippewa Steel scored four times in the third period Thursday night to beat the Jets 5-3.
Parker Lindauer extended his streak to five straight games with a goal scored, and Blake Dangos scored in the final 30 seconds of the second period to put Janesville up 2-1.
But Chippewa answered with three consecutive goals in the opening 15-plus minutes of the third to pull away.
The Jets' Xavier LaPointe netted his second goal of the season at 16:47 of the third to get the team back within a goal. But they could not find an equalizer, and the Steel scored on an empty net with 25 seconds left to slam the door.
Grant Riley made 34 saves on 38 shots for Janesville. Grant Boldt stopped 33 shots to earn the victory for the Steel.
Janesville opens a two-game set against the Minnesota Wildnerness at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
STEEL 5, JETS 3
Janesville;0;2;1--3
Chippewa;1;0;4--5
First period
C--Jacob Dirks (Connor Szmul), pp, 12:34.
Second period
J--Parker Lindauer (Charlie Schoen), pp, 15:22. J--Blake Dangos (Grant Hindman), 19:40.
Third period
C--Luke Farthing (Connor McGrath, Isaac Moberg), pp, 7:36. C--Szmul (Killian Kiecker-Olson, Farthing), 12:10. C--Spencer Oyler (Moberg), 15:09. J--Xavier LaPointe, 16:47. J--jackson Decker, en, 19:35.
Saves--Grant Riley (J) 34, Grant Boldt (C) 33.