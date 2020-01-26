A strong second period carried the Janesville Jets to a series sweep Sunday night.
They scored four goals in the period, including three in a span of 5 minutes, 19 seconds, on their way to a 5-3 road win over the Minnesota Wilderness.
Combined with a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday, the Jets picked up four points on the weekend, improving their record to 16-22-1-0. At 33 points, they are in fourth place in the NAHL Midwest Division, three clear of the Minnesota Magicians for the division's final playoff spot.
The second period was the difference Sunday, as the Jets were outshot in each of the first and third.
It was 1-1 with eight minutes left in the second when Janesville began its barrage. Isaac Novak found Justin Thompson for a power-play goal at 12:10. Jackson Sabo, who committed to Air Force this week, made it 3-1 just 68 seconds later. And Charlie Schoen capped the four-goal second period by scoring with 2:31 seconds left before the second intermission.
Novak added a goal midway through the third period to make it 5-1, and the Jets hung on from there.
Grant Riley stopped 31 shots to earn the victory in net for the Jets in a game that featured 17 power plays (10 for Janesville, seven for Minnesota).
The Jets will now play at least one home game in each of the next six weekends. Springfield comes to the Janesville Ice Arena for a Friday-Saturday series this week, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.
JETS 5, WILDERNESS 3
Janesville;0;4;1--5
Minnesota;1;0;2--3
First period
M--Tyler Watkins (Nate Horn), 14:25.
Second period
J--Jake Dunlap, 2:38. J--Justin Thompson (Isaac Novak), pp, 12:10. J--Jackson Sabo, 13:18. J--Charlie Schoen, 17:29.
Third period
J--Novak, pp, 9:30. M--Aaron Myers (Brendan Sloth), 11:13. M--Bram Scheerer, 14:28.
Saves--Grant Riley (J) 31, Kaleb Johnson (M) 21.