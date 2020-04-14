Lake Bachar’s perspective is simple: If he gets an opportunity to compete, he should put himself in position to advance.
Bachar displayed that mentality when he threw nine innings on short rest for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team at the 2016 NCAA Division III College World Series, and he hopes to make the most of that opportunity with a promotion to the big leagues when baseball emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Though those Warhawks fell short of a national championship, Bachar is on the doorstep of an MLB debut with the San Diego Padres.
With a few ounces of restlessness in his voice, Bachar said all he needed to do was compete and keep executing to earn an MLB debut with the San Diego Padres, from whom he received an MLB invitation to spring training after a strong second season at Class AA Amarillo.
Building on the strong campaign is proving difficult with the MLB and MiLB seasons suspended.
“We were told to stay in shape. They didn’t give us any requirements when we left (spring training),” Bachar said. “Every minor leaguer is in a different situation right now. Some are in warm-weather states, some in cold-weather states. Some guys have catchers, other guys don’t have a place to throw.
“But they didn’t give us any specifics—they told us to do the best that we can to stay in shape and continue training.”
In 2019, Bachar repeated Class AA with the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Texas League after appearing in 20 games for the Sod Poodles in 2018.
Bachar pitched the Sod Poodles through the sixth inning in nine of his last 10 starts of 2019 and consistently approached the 100-pitch mark doing it. Bachar, who is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, made 20 starts in the minors last year and finished with a 3.93 ERA overall and 133 strikeouts in 132.2 innings pitched.
It will be a challenge for Bachar—who was recently added as the 30th-ranked prospect in the San Diego system by MLB.com—to make sure he builds on the positives of his 2019 campaign.
After spring training was suspended in March, he left Arizona and is currently living in Sheboygan. In the offseason, Bachar works part-time at BRX Performance in Milwaukee.
Right now, Bachar is treating this like a second offseason.
“The offseason is the time to make gains and improvements; you aren’t worried about being sore the next day because you have to compete,” Bachar said. “Right now, I think we’re in an offseason mode where you can continue to improve and work on things to improve.”
There is a key difference between a true offseason and this indefinite suspension of the season—Bachar is getting paid $400 per week and has health insurance covered by MLB. In a normal season, players in double-A are compensated a minimum of $350 per week and have health insurance—but only in season. The only income during the offseason is from a non-baseball job.
The big goal is to get to the MLB, where the minimum salary is $563,500.
Because four of his teammates with the Sod Poodles made the jump straight to the Padres in 2019, Bachar feels like he could be next should the season reconvene.
And right now, he’s doing his best to give himself an opportunity to compete.
“I don’t know if there’s anything specific to add or to prove,” Bachar said. “I need to continue to compete. A lot of times it’s timing and what the big league team needs. It’s continuing to compete. I would say a big thing for me is minimizing the big mistakes and like I said, just continuing to battle and compete.”