There’s a new leader at the halfway point of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship.
Former champion Garrett Jones sits atop the leaderboard at 12-under after carding four birdies and an eagle en route to a 5-under 67 at Riverside Golf Club.
Saturday’s action gave Jones a three-shot lead over a pair of golfers tied for second at 9-under: Nathan Dougherty of Lake Villa, Ill. (67-68-165) and Dustin Schwab of Lodi (65-70-135).
Defending champion Joe Weber of Onalaska is still very much in the hunt, tied for fourth with Nate Thomson of Greendale at 10-under 136. Weber shot a 69 on Saturday after carding a 67 on Friday. Thomson, meanwhile, turned in a 2-under 70 on Saturday after shooting a 66 on Friday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, meanwhile, also finds himself solidly in the hunt for the Fischer crown as well, tied for ninth at -7 with first round leader Maxwell Schmidtke and Braeden Resnick. Romo carded a 5-under 67 on Saturday after shooting a 70 in Friday’s opening round.
Schmidtke struggled a bit on Saturday, carding a 2-over 74 after firing a 9-under 63 to kick things off on Friday.
Resnick shot a 67 on Saturday after turning in a 70 on Friday.
Action concludes bright and early Sunday morning with a 36-hole marathon. The cut line was 146 after the first two rounds. A total of 78 golfers remain in the field.
For both the third and final rounds, Jones will be in a group with Schwab, Weber and Daugherty. The four will tee off on No. 10 at 8:28 a.m. and then start the final round off No. 1 at 1:28 p.m.