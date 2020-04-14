CLINTON
Scott Gestrich stepped off the scale, walked out of his doctor's office, slid into his Dodge Durango in the parking lot and let out a sigh of relief.
He was not, as he feared, 350 pounds.
The scale read 343.
It was April 2019, and that relief Gestrich felt lasted about three seconds. Then he caught himself in a moment of self-reflection which quickly turned to anger.
He took a deep breath and rushed back into the doctor’s office, determined to never have that feeling again. He demanded to see the doctor. He needed help, and he knew it.
Rewind to 1991, Gestrich was a lean, mean, three-sport machine for Clinton High School. Sure, he was skilled and had success. But what stood out to those who knew him was his ultra-competitive nature. No one would out-work him.
Gestrich was going to have to go back in his memory bank 30 years to dig out that competitive streak. And this time, it wasn’t to win a regional title or steal third base. It was to save his life.
After hearing some advice from the doc, he began assembling a dream team of his own: a dietician, a physiologist, even a psychologist. He knew the weight was coming off. He wanted to know his best method of attack.
Gestrich talked to one of the doctors he had known for a number of years. You are morbidly obese, the doc told him, and if you don’t change, the people who care most about you aren’t going to see you much longer.
Gestrich didn’t regret many of the decisions that led him down the path. He was a busy guy, a proud father and son and a servant to his community. Through all that, it was himself he let go.
His father spent the last 10 years of his life in a nursing home with no hopes of getting out. When dad called him to bring some food, Scott happily complied. Dad was going to enjoy his food while he was there, which meant Scott wasn’t showing up with kale and cauliflower, not even if it was deep fried.
Gestrich coached his kids for over a decade and added another team on top of that, all while working full-time. That doesn’t leave much time for exercise or a healthy diet.
His kids felt loved on. His dad did, too, before he passed. But, man, did the pounds pile on.
Gestrich got a chance to go back to his alma mater in 2017 as Clinton's JV head basketball coach and a varsity assistant. He jumped at it. By the next year, he was named head coach after John Gracyalny stepped down.
Gestrich had a sobering conversation that, while possibly lacking some social convention, was also brutally honest.
“Aren’t you embarrassed to come back to this gym, looking like that?” the friend asked.
Scott wasn’t embarrassed. He had made his choices and had reasons for doing so. But, he thought, the guy had a point.
And so on June 13, 2019, Gestrich set out to attack his own personal game plan.
The first step? Exercise. No problem, he thought, I’ll go for a walk and my body will tell me when to stop.
Gestrich didn’t even make it a mile before he called his now-adult children. He needed to be picked up. They good-naturedly ribbed him. “C’mon dad. You can’t even make it down the street?”
He gave it right back to them, as was customary. But he also took those words to heart. These were, along with his wife, the people he was sticking around for. Gestrich would show them all, and soon.
One mile became two, the pace picking up. He added an evening walk for good measure, and then did what would have been unthinkable months earlier: He gave in and bought the dreaded treadmill. And he actually used it.
If exercise was a small hill to overcome, the diet was K2. Putting together discipline he didn’t know he had left, Gestrich turned off the fryer, turned down the ice cream and lived in the fresh veggie aisle at the store.
The pounds were coming off, but there was an issue: With 30 pounds gone, nobody had said a word to him. That’s how fat I was, Gestrich said to himself, I just lost 30 pounds and nobody has any idea.
Ten more pounds later, the comments started. His regular appointments became something to look forward to. His game plan was working. Gestrich started posting pictures of his treadmill after workouts that displayed his mileage amount and calories burned.
The pounds were flying off as he stayed disciplined and kept pushing himself to go an extra half mile, even if he had promised himself today was an easy day. That old fire burned deep in his belly, and he was putting it to the best of uses.
It was basketball season again, and on Nov. 11, Gestrich strode into the first practice of the season 72 pounds lighter than he had been in June.
Along with a new wardrobe, he had a new outlook on life. A missed outlet pass no longer sent him off the deep end.
Gestrich is happier now, and the difference is palpable. He is inspiring friends to drop weight.
Telling 18-year-old Scott that he would one day balloon to nearly 350 pounds would not have be believable. But telling the "June Scott" that the "November Scott" would be an inspiration to so many? Now that was a real whopper.
It’s quarantine time now, and Gestrich is just like the rest of us: trying to find ways to keep the pounds off. He’s down 92 pounds from last June, with the magic number of 100 set as his next goal. He started a quarantine exercise club on Facebook and immediately had 70 members.
The fire in his belly is still there, which means those last eight pounds (and beyond) are in real trouble.
He’s already summitted K2. It’s all downhill from here.