The Shane Fleming era for the Janesville Parker wrestling team got off to a strong start in a 66-18 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison East on Tuesday.

Through one meet, the new coach is impressed.

“It was outstanding. A lot of these kids are freshmen and are wrestling up a weight class, and they all did well,” Fleming said.

“There were so many pins. It was a really good, full team effort.”

Eight Parker wrestlers (Brady Abb, Savlador Acosta, Blake Krueger, Drexel Norman, Treveon Sanda, Nathan White, Jakob Williams, Cory Jordan) recorded pins, and the Vikings won 11 of the 14 matches.

Parker hosts the Cramer-Brown Invitational on Saturday.

PARKER 66, MADISON EAST 18

106—Brady Abb (JP) pinned Eric Ritz, 0:48. 113—Tracey Kessler (JP) won by forfeit. 120—Ian Ramirez (JP) won by forfeit. 126—Drexel Norman (JP) pinned Demetrius Clay, 0:29. 132—Blake Krueger (JP) pinned Yanzong Xiong, 2:20. 138—Jakob Williams (JP) pinned Juan Romero, 1:20.

145—Dakari Clay (ME) pinned Nicolas Lux, 2:43. 152—Dominic Dransfield (JP) won by forfeit. 160—Damian Quaerna (JP) won by forfeit. 170—Treveon Sandra (JP) pinned Makaia Hanson, 0:56. 182—Josh Porter (ME) pinned Nicholas Villarello, 0:31. 195—Armon Myadze (ME) pinned Aleczander Anderson, 0:41. 220—Salvador Acosta (JP) pinned Xavier Solache, 3:27. 285—Nathan White (JP) pinned Tanner Turner, 1:07.

Starting weight—145.

