1. Winds of change: For the first time since 2005, soon-to-be first-ballot hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees won't be leading the New Orleans Saints onto the field for their regular-season opener.
Leadership responsibilities now fall to Jameis Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick who holds the dubious distinction of being the only player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.
Winston has all the arm talent one would expect from his draft position, but this game might hinge on which team makes a killer mistake. In last year's meeting, it was Taysom Hill's fumble in the fourth quarter of a 27-27 contest that swung the result the Packers' way. This time around, it could very well be Winston who commits a game-losing blunder (or two).
On the other sideline, the Packers got close to having to go through a quarterback transition of their own. In the end, Aaron Rodgers must have looked at the league landscape and realized that, if winning the Lombardi Trophy is the ultimate goal, returning to Green Bay would give him the best opportunity to do that.
Jordan Love showed glimpses this preseason of what general manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouts saw in him to make him a first-round draft pick in 2020, but the Packers championship hopes, at least for one more season, will hinge on the three-time league MVP.
2. NFC's elite: Despite Brees' departure, New Orleans joins Green Bay with realistic expectations of a deep playoff run. These are the losers of the last three NFC championship games, and neither thinks its championship window has closed yet. It's arguably the juiciest matchup of the NFL's opening slate of games, and both rosters are packed with Pro Bowl-caliber talent on offense and defense. It's only Week 1, but the result of this game could determine who plays where and when come playoff time.
3. Catching Z's: How much will Za'Darius Smith, the Packers' best pass rusher, be able to play Sunday? He reported to camp with a back injury, practiced once Aug. 16, then was shut down after that until last Monday when he participated in individual drills. It seems likely former first-round pick Rashan Gary will get a few more game reps than usual when Sunday rolls around.
4. Change of venue: A few weeks ago, this item probably would've been about how the Packers would have to adjust to playing in front of a truly hostile crowd for the first time since the 2019 season. Unfortunately for the Saints, Hurricane Ida forced them from their home stadium and practice facilities. Their "home opener" will now be more of a neutral field experience in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Packers will probably have to wear their home green jerseys in the Florida heat, but even if the work some New Orleans staffers reportedly did to keep Packers fans from overtaking the neutral site pays off, the change will probably be a net benefit for Green Bay, which will dodge playing in a raucous Superdome for a second consecutive season.
For ways you can help New Orleans and other communities affected by Ida and the storm's remnants, go to bit.ly/3kWrQN1.
5. Missing stars: An all-pro-caliber player from each team will miss the game after they went on the physically unable to perform list.
The Packers will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, one of the best in the league at protecting his quarterback. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who also missed last season's meeting between these clubs, will be out of action, too.
New Orleans might be better equipped to cope without their star.
Without Thomas last year, the Saints turned to Alvin Kamara, the speedy running back who can turn any screen pass into an explosive scoring play. He piled up 197 all-purpose yards—58 rushing and 139 receiving on 13 receptions, two of which went for touchdowns. Don't be surprised if we see a similar stat line this weekend.
Bakhtiari's absence means the Packers will probably move the impossibly versatile Elgton Jenkins to left tackle, leaving a gap at left guard, Jenkins' usual position. Lucas Patrick was listed on the team's depth chart as the starting left guard, and rookies Josh Myers and Royce Newman have cemented their spots at center and right guard, respectively. Patrick has been a solid, versatile lineman for Green Bay over the years, but starting multiple rookies along the offensive line is a risky proposition.