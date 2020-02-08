The Kenai River Brown Bears ended the Janesville Jets’ six-game winning streak in convincing fashion Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The visitors from Alaska scored five third-period goal to snap a 2-2 tie and record a 7-2 victory in the final game of a three-game series.
The Jets got goals from Anthony Szurlei and Nick Michel in the second period to tie the game.
But Lucas Wahlin scored 1:04 into the third period to give Kenai River the lead for good. Peter Morgan added another goal just 35 seconds later, and goalie Danny Fraga made the lead stand.
The Jets will return to NAHL action next Saturday with a game against the Chippewa Steel.
KENAI RIVER 7, JANESVILLE 2Kenai River 1 1 5—7
Janesville 0 2 0—2
First Period
KR—Max Osborn (Zach Krainik, Logan Ritchie), 19:04.
Second Period
J—Anthony Szurlei (Justin Thompson, Arsenii Smekhnov), 7:43. KR—Ryan Green (Logan Ritchie, Zach Krainik), 8:15. J—Nick Michel (Smekhnov, Jordon Halverson), 11:52.
Third Period
KR—Lucas Wahlin (Max helgeson, Daymin Dodge), 1:04. KR—Peter Morgan (Dodge, Osborne), 1:39; KR—Osborne (Connor Scahill, Ritchie), 7:13. KR—Wahlin (Scahill, Tristan Culleton), 9:40; KR—JJ Boucher (Ryan Green, Preston Weeks), 10:29.
Saves--Fraga (KR) 34; Riley (J) 16, Sims (J) 15.