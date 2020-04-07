JANESVILLE
Adam Anhold remembers receiving an invite to Rob Jeter’s camp.
Anhold was playing for Janesville Craig High and was getting some attention from Division I college programs. Jeter was the head coach of UW-Milwaukee.
Roughly five years later, the two have come in contact again, and this time in a much more personal way.
Jeter, after a couple of two-year stints as an assistant coach, was named the head coach at Division I Western Illinois on March 30. And four days later, Anhold—who has played for three different teams at three different college levels over the past three years—verbally committed to Jeter to be part of his first recruiting class with the Leathernecks.
The college recruiting process has been vastly different since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. Things like in-person evaluations or campus visits have been halted. Anhold said he cannot even visit Western Illinois, in Macomb, until at least June 1 because of current restrictions.
Luckily for him, his head coach this past season at Highland Community College, Chad Boudreau, was a longtime assistant with Jeter in Milwaukee. That helped Anhold feel comfortable in making his decision somewhat sight unseen.
“He (Boudreau) just said, ‘You will fit well in his system, and you know me and know the coaches, and we’re not going to,” lead you astray, Anhold said. “My AAU coach is good friends with him (Jeter), as well, so I would see him at tournaments sometimes.”
Anhold, a 6-foot-8 guard who will have two years of eligibility remaining, said he spoke with Jeter on the phone Friday to let him know he was committed to Western Illinois.
Two of Anhold’s Highland teammates, 6-3 guard JJ Flores and 6-7 forward Cam Burrell, announced their commitments together on Twitter over the weekend.
“Those guys were like my brothers all year. We’d hang out outside of basketball,” Anhold said.
“We’re excited. When he (Jeter) called us at first, he said we were his first choice—that he wanted a solid core group guys and then build around the core group. He sold us on that. That’s the best offer we could’ve got.”
Jeter—coming off a two-year stint as an assistant at Minnesota—was a longtime assistant under Bo Ryan, first at UW-Platteville and then at Wisconsin.
Anhold believes he will fit well in a flex offense/swing-style system.
“No other places offered all three of us,” Anhold said of being offered along with his teammates. “He put us all in a group chat, was honest about it and probably knew if he got one of us he could get all of us.”
The decision marks the end of a winding road and rise back to scholarship-level basketball for Anhold.
He committed to Division II Bemidji State after graduating from Craig in 2017. He transferred out after a semester there and redshirted that season.
Last year, Anhold was an all-American at the junior college level while playing for Madison College. It was there that he got his feet back under him after briefly considering giving up basketball altogether.
“After the semester at Bemidji, I thought about stopping,” he said. “I had talked to people at MATC in Madison about practicing, but there was a bunch of paperwork I’d have to file there just for a month of practice.
“The coach stayed on me there to keep going. And my dad, as well, for sure. I didn’t really want to stop, but I was about to. I’m glad I didn’t.”
After earning the junior college accolades, Anhold wound up at Highland CC in Freeport, Illinois. He worked his way into the starting lineup early in the season, started the majority of games and averaged about 11 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Highland was the champion of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Region IV and finished with a 27-7 overall record.
“Great time, great little place,” Anhold said. “The fans go crazy there, and it gets rowdy. The coaches were great, and so were my teammates. It all happened for a reason.”
Since the coronavirus shut down schools, Anhold has been back home in Janesville. He found gyms to work out at when they were still open but is now working out at home to stay in shape.
He said he is scheduled to go to Western Illinois in June for eight weeks before returning home and then heading back for fall semester.
Of course, as with anything these days, those plans could shift.
By now, Anhold is accustomed to changes of plans and winding roads.
“It’s been a lot of popping around and moving,” Anhold said of the past three years. “People would ask me, ‘Are you at this school or that school now?’
“It’s been fun, though. And now I’m happy I can go settle down for two years at Western and have a good time there.”