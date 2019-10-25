Luke Farthing's overtime goal helped the Chippewa Steel win a series opener against the Janesville Jets on Friday night.

The Steel never led until Farthing's goal exactly two minutes into overtime gave them a 2-1 North American Hockey League victory.

The Jets needed just 84 seconds to score their lone goal. Jack Rhode scored his third goal of the season off assists from Jake Dunlap and Isaac Novak on a a power play at just 1:24 of the first period.

The Steel's high-powered top scoring line answered in the second period. Connor Szmul scored his eighth goal off the 12th assist from Killian Kiecker-Olson with just over six minutes remaining.

The goalies went toe-to-toe, with Chippewa's Trent Burnham stopping 32 of 33 shots and Grant Riley stopping 31 of 33.

The two teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

CHIPPEWA 2, JANESVILLE 1 (OT)

Chippewa;0;1;0;1--2

Janesville;1;0;0;0--1

First period

J--Jack Rhode (Jake Dunlap, Isaac Novak), pp, 1:24.

Second period

C--Connor Szmul (Killian Kiecker-Olson, Zane Demsey), 13:52.

Overtime

C--Luke Farthing (Grisha Gotovets, Isaac Moberg), 2:00.

Saves--Trent Burnham (C) 32, Grant Riley 31.